Wisconsin Badgers will get first crack at recruiting explosive transfer portal WR with official visit

The Wisconsin Badgers are looking to make a strong first impression for transfer portal wide receiver Iverson Hooks.

The UAB standout is one of the most explosive receivers in the portal, and Luke Fickell is getting the first chance to sell him on coming to Wisconsin.

Hooks will take his first official visit this weekend to Madison, before he goes and checks out other schools, according to On3.

NEWS: UAB standout transfer WR Iverson Hooks is set to visit 7 Schools, his agent @WeGetYouOffers tells @On3Sports



Wisconsin: January 3-4

Indiana: January 4-5

Oklahoma State: January 6-7

LSU: January 7-8

Auburn: January 8-9

Oregon & Louisville: TBAhttps://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/w2rqBhd28y — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 2, 2026

Hooks had over 1,000 all-purpose yards this season, recording 72 catches for 927 yards and seven touchdowns through the air.

No player on the Badgers had over 4,00 receiving yards this season.

The 5-foot-10 receiver was originally a three-star recruit out of Pike Road, Alabama. 2025 was his first season as a starter, and he took full advantage as their leading receiver in an otherwise disappointing season for the Blazers.

If he signs with Wisconsin, he would immediately step in as their top wide receiver at a position that is being completely rebuilt this offseason.

History for Hooks ‼️



Iverson Hooks became the first player in school history with multiple 10+ reception games in a single season on Saturday.



He is the first player since Roddy White to have multiple games with 10 or more receptions, and just the third player in school history… pic.twitter.com/v9nvVnvaJo — UAB Football (@UAB_FB) November 23, 2025

Four Badgers receivers entered the portal in addition to a few graduates, leaving only two returning scholarship players along with now three true freshmen signed in the 2026 recruiting class.

Fickell will need more than one addition at the position through the portal, but Hooks would be a good start on the opening weekend of recruiting.

After his official visit in Madison, he is set to head to Indiana, Oklahoma State, LSU and Auburn.

Wisconsin has to make a strong first impression and maybe not let him leave without putting pen to paper.

More Wisconsin Badgers News: