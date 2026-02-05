Wisconsin signs son of former Badgers RB and Super Bowl champion as priority walk-on in 2026 recruiting class

The Wisconsin Badgers are giving a running back legacy a shot to make the team as an undersized wide receiver.

On National Signing Day, UW officially signed Dorsett Stecker as a priority walk-on.

He is the son of former Badgers and NFL running back Aaron Stecker, who shared the signing on social media.

Aaron Stecker played for Wisconsin in 1995 and 1996, but he decided to transfer after the emergency of Ron Dayne significantly reduced his opportunities in the offense.

He went on to the NFL as an undrafted free agent who wound up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, primarily as a kick returner and core special teams player.

He was part of their 2002 team that won Super Bowl XXXVII, but he then moved on and spent most of the rest of his career with the New Orleans Saints.

His son, Dorsett Stecker, is a three-star wide receiver out of Newport Beach, California.

He caught 66 passes for 980 yards and 15 touchdowns this past season and earn some scholarship offers from other schools, but he chose to walk-on at his dad's alma mater instead.

Stecker had announced his committment in January and officially signed Wednesday.

Listed at 5-foot-10, 185 pounds, he is more of an undersized receiver who might fit better in a slot role for the Badgers.

As a walk-on, he faces an uphill battle to earn playing time, but his NFL pedigree gives him as good of a shot as anyone to find a way to make an impact, just like his dad.

