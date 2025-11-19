Wisconsin Badgers have no OL commits for 2026 after another recruit flips to Big Ten rival
The Wisconsin Badgers lost both of their scholarship offensive linemen in the 2026 recruiting class this week.
On Monday, it was three-star offensive tackle Maddox Cochrane from Virginia who de-committed the program.
Then on Wednesday, three-star offensive lineman Benjamin Nokak flipped from Wisconsin to his in-state school of Indiana.
In the span of two days, Luke Fickell was left with no scholarship offensive line commitments for the 2026 class, two weeks before the early signing period begins.
They do have a priority walk-on offer accepted from in-state lineman Aiden Dirksen from Bay Port, but the recruiting staff now has its work cut out for it to rebuild the future of its trenches.
Offensive line coach A.J. Blazek got rolling quickly, extending a scholarship offer Wednesday morning to four-star lineman Brady Bekkenhuis from Maryland, who is currently committed to play at Boston College.
The Badgers also still have standing offers to a few uncommitted offensive linemen, including three-star prospect James Thomas from Oak Creek, Wisconsin.
At the same time, Fickell's staff have to be concerned about the growing trend of recruits de-committing from their 2026 class. Novak makes it four who have changed their mind in-season.
The loss of these two linemen will be big, but they have to make sure to limit the damage and prevent an exodus from Madison.