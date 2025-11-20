Wisconsin football recruits reaffirm commitment to Badgers as others flip: '100% locked in'
This has not been a strong week for Wisconsin Badgers football recruiting, but some of their remaining committed players are trying to stem the tide.
Both of the team's scholarship offensive linemen for the 2026 class de-committed this week, leading to fears that more recruits could jump ship.
A handful of their recruits for next year are trying to make it clear on social media that they aren't going anywhere.
It appears to have started with three-star edge rusher Yahya Gaad from Medina, Tennessee.
He posted X (formely Twitter) Wednesday night that his recruiting is closed and he is excited to play for the Badgers.
That led to three-star cornerback Donovan Dunmore from Fresno, California to quote the post and reiterate the same sentiment for his own recruitment.
The trend continued overnight. Three-star defensive lineman Arthur Scott from Streetsboro, Ohio posted early Thursday morning that he is "100% committed to Wisconsin" and that his recruitment is also shut down.
A few hours later, three-star cornerback Carson Eloms from Fishers, Indiana made a similar post, reminding Badgers fans that he is "100% locked in" with Wisconsin.
It's worth noting in late October, offensive lineman Maddox Cochrane posted on social media about his continued committment to Wisconsin. A month later, he de-committed.
Still, these posts are a nice show of loyalty to Luke Fickell and his staff as their recruiting comes under the microscope.
Noticeably absent from the social media posts are both of the Badgers' four-star committments for the 2026 class: wide receiver Jayden Petit and running back Amari Latimer.
Both are currently pledge to come to Madison, but they have taken visits to other schools, and some recruiting experts expect them to flip before officially signing with the Badgers.