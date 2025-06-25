3-star edge rusher chooses SEC school over Wisconsin Badgers
The University of Wisconsin football program still needs to find answers at the outside linebacker position for its 2026 class, as a familiar SEC school beats out the Badgers for a key target.
Ben Duncum, who plays for Austin Lake Travis in Texas, announced Wednesday his commitment to Kentucky.
Duncum’s a three-star recruit by 247Sports who has posted other Power Four offers from BYU, California, Houston, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Maryland and Utah. He took official visits to Oklahoma State, Wisconsin, Kansas State and Kentucky this month.
The Badgers also saw four-star safety Messiah Tilson commit to the Wildcats earlier this month.
Wisconsin does not have a projected outside linebacker who has announced a commitment to the program for its 2026 class as of June 25. Three-star recruit Carmelow Reed, who committed to the Badgers in the spring, flipped to Mississippi earlier this month. Four-star target McHale Blade took an official visit to Madison the weekend of May 29-June 1 but committed to Michigan.
Consensus four-star outside linebacker Jackson Samuels Ford unveiled his final four of Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State and Wisconsin on Tuesday and said he will announce his commitment Friday. Recent crystal ball predictions for the Pennsylvania native from 247Sports and On3 have him heading to the Nittany Lions.
More Wisconsin Badgers News:
- Local artist paints spectacular mural Wisconsin Badgers use for recruiting on official visits: 'I felt so honored'
- WATCH: Bruising linemen 1-on-1s, big quarterback throws stand out at Wisconsin Badgers' third summer football camp