Wisconsin Badgers outside linebacker target set to announce commitment Friday
The University of Wisconsin football program should know more about where they stand with two 2026 targets at a key position by the end of the week.
The latest recruit to unveil a commitment date is consensus four-staroutside linebacker Jackson Samuels Ford. He released Tuesday his final four of Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State and Wisconsin and said he will announce his commitment Friday.
Samuels Ford met with Badgers and fellow recruits on his recent official visit to Wisconsin the weekend of May 29-June 1, a trip that he said "went really well."
"It was like a surreal feeling," Samuels Ford said June 1. "It was very exciting.
"And ... they set the bar extremely high."
Samuels Ford also took official visits to Kentucky, Penn State, Ohio State and Michigan in the past month.
Another Wisconsin edge rushing target, three-star recruit Ben Duncum (Austin Lake Travis, Texas), will announce Wednesday his commitment to a program.
The Badgers do not have a projected outside linebacker for its 2026 class. Carmelow Reed flipped to Mississippi earlier this month, and four-star target McHale Blade committed to Michigan.
More Wisconsin Badgers News:
- Local artist paints spectacular mural Wisconsin Badgers use for recruiting on official visits: 'I felt so honored'
- WATCH: Bruising linemen 1-on-1s, big quarterback throws stand out at Wisconsin Badgers' third summer football camp