3-star edge rusher on Wisconsin football after official visit: 'I could definitely see myself here'
Ben Duncum's recruiting process has started to heat up this year, and he enjoyed himself while visiting the University of Wisconsin football program this weekend.
Duncum's a three-star recruit from Texas prep powerhouse Austin Lake Travis, and his mother and brother-in-law accompanied him on the trip to Madison.
"I had a great time here," Duncum said. "Did a lot of fun things, coming on a pontoon boat with the coaches, some of the other recruits, too. We had four boats out there. Coach (Luke) Fickell rode up on his jet skis with his kids. It was really personal, really family-orientated. Coaches were doing flips off of boats with us. It was pretty awesome.
"Then we had laser tag and hibachi last night. It was really cool, and then got to hang out with the players a lot also after all our activities."
Freshmen defensive lineman Xavier Ukponu, who's also a Texas native, and outside linebacker Nick Clayton served as hosts for Duncum while at Wisconsin. A few things, one recreational and a couple more football-based, stood out the most to Duncum during his official visit.
There was the aforementioned laser tag, where he believes his team went 7-0. But he also said his meetings with outside linebackers coach Matt Mitchell and the coaching staff's experience, especially on the defensive line. The Badgers envision him as one of their "jack" outside linebackers, which he also described as essentially a strong-side defensive end.
"I'm probably at like 265, 270, 275 for heavy guys," Duncum said. "280, depends on how you can run and stuff. So it's pretty much kind of like, you're gonna stand up a little bit, you're gonna put you in the dirt a little bit, and then you're gonna drop back a little bit.
"Obviously, stand up's gonna be your main spot. You're gonna stand up the most. Put that outside, set an edge, but they'll put you inside a little bit to rush the guards because the guards aren't as athletic and pretty easy to beat. And then you'll drop back a little bit. You'll drop back into the curls for a few plays probably a game. So it's a pretty, pretty versatile spot where they where they see us, or see me at least."
Duncum's already taken an official visit to Oklahoma State, and he was awaiting a flight to Kansas State when speaking with Wisconsin Badgers On SI on Sunday. He'll also take an official visit to Kentucky from June 20-22.
Duncum said his timeline to commit to a program is "most likely in July," but according to the recruit, but there are "some eye-turning schools starting to circle a little bit" that could affect that. Schools showing interest include Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Florida State and Southern Methodist.
But Wisconsin appears to have made an impression on him this weekend.
"I'd say it rised a little bit," Duncum said of where Wisconsin stands after the visit. "It's pretty cool here. It's really just kind of like home. It's just like Austin. Just a little colder in the winters, but I mean, weather's not too bad and summers, it was 80 and sunny.
"So the city's just like Austin. So I mean, I could definitely see myself here."
