2028 in-state quarterback shines during Wisconsin football camp
JJ Chapman's only entering his sophomore season at in-state Oak Creek, but he's a name to watch moving forward.
Chapman, a 2028 quarterback, participated in a University of Wisconsin football camp Tuesday inside Camp Randall Stadium. He consistently sprayed the ball to all portions of the field, whether during a routes on air period or 1-on-1 situations pitting offense against defense later in the afternoon.
"Honestly, when I come to camp, I try not to throw too many deep balls, throw too many short routes," Chapman said. "Just kind of spread it out, making sure that all my mechanics are staying the same. Make sure my footwork is where it's needed to be.
"So I think overall, I did a pretty good job. Obviously I had a couple misses, but just making sure I'm ready to go for the season."
Chapman shone amongst a quarterback group that included about 16 players. His arm strength was apparently in easily and consistently airing it out 40-plus yards, but he also connected on more intermediate routes.
All the signal callers were under the tutelage of quarterbacks coach Kenny Guiton. Chapman was also seen chatting with the Badgers assistant after the camp concluded.
"Honestly, (Guiton) just said, 'Just keep being you. Keep doing what you're doing, drop some tape,'" Chapman said of feedback received. "And then he said, our relationship will move on from there. He said he was just really excited about how I performed today, and he just can't wait to see me put it on tape."
The young quarterback believes he can learn something new every time he steps on the field. One of the takeaways from Tuesday's camp was to stay steady while dropping back in the pocket rather than having a forward base and leaning. No major feedback was given, but a small thing he picked up in the moment was slowing down his feet when needed, which helps with timing.
Chapman complimented Guiton's coaching style..
"I think he's a very fun guy to be around. He has a lot of great energy," Chapman said. "That's definitely, I'm appreciative of that, because you don't really want a coach who's very strict all time. You can get lost in football, and football's a fun game, right? It's the most fun game."
But Chapman also knows that Guiton can be serious and hard on a player.
"So I think he's the overall package of a coach," Chapman said.
Tuesday's camp was at least the sixth that Chapman's already participated in this summer. He's also traveled to Cincinnati, Minnesota, Purdue, Michigan and Boston College. He also expects to throw at Ohio State, Northwestern and Toledo in the next two weeks.
"I got injured last year, so I think just showing the coaches that I can still move and I can still do it is a huge part," Chapman said. "Because a lot of the coaches want to see you put it on film, but then they also want to see you throw live.
"So I just wanted throw live before I put it on film, just to really show them like it's the real deal."
Chapman currently has offers from Purdue and Toledo. Has Wisconsin talked about an offer down the road?
"I think biggest thing for Wisconsin, they just want to see some game film," Chapman said. "And I've seen that multiple schools, I say like six or seven-plus schools, have told me they just want to see some game film.
"But I just think the biggest thing is just working on becoming the best football player I can be for my team. Once I do that, I think I'm gonna be set."
