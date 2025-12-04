Former four-star Wisconsin Badgers receiver enters the transfer portal

Wide receiver Kyan Berry-Johnson announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Thursday, marking the first scholarship player to leave the Badgers program this offseason.



"I'd like to thank coach Luke Fickell, coach Jordan Reid and the entire Wisconsin staff for giving me the opportunity to play the game I love at the highest level," Berry-Johnson said in a statement on social media. "... Thank you to all my friends and teammates at Wisconsin for the memories, lessons and experiences in Madison, they'll stay with me forever."



Berry-Johnson was a coveted target for the Badgers after he finished his senior season with 2,123 all-purpose yards, 1,260 receiving yards, and 16 touchdowns for Bolingbrook (Ill.) HS.

Thank you Wisconsin !!❤️ pic.twitter.com/dj0QuyCrvM — Kyan Berry Johnson (@berry_kyan) December 4, 2025

Berry-Johnson was rated a four-star prospect out of Wisconsin's 2024 class by Rivals.com, committing to the Badgers over a dozen offers that included Boston College, Cincinnati, and Syracuse. He was touted as an exceptional route runner and was so highly thought of that he was the only receiver Wisconsin took in its class.

He never found his footing with Wisconsin, appearing in only four games over his two seasons and was passed over for snaps this past year by senior transfer Jaylan Ballard, freshman Eugene Hilton Jr., and others.

Redshirt freshman linebacker Cody Ramond, a 6-4, 235-pound walk-on in the Class of 2024, announced last week he would be entering the portal.

