2027 in-state recruit believes Wisconsin football is 'one of the best schools I have a relationship with'
MADISON, Wis. – Isaac Miller's busy summer took him inside Camp Randall Stadium for the first of two trips to a University of Wisconsin football program he's become quite familiar with.
Miller, a 2027 three-star recruit from prep powerhouse Waukesha Catholic Memorial, has recently worked out at Minnesota and Notre Dame. He participated in the Badgers' second summer camp Tuesday.
He estimated he's previously visited Wisconsin as a recruit six or seven times, though he's come to games since he was young. He'll also return Saturday for Wisconsin's "Bucky BBQ" event.
"It's pretty good," Miller said of the relationship with the Badgers. "I'd say it's one of the best schools I have a relationship with, just because I've been here so much.
"They all know me. They're close, so I just have time to come in here anytime I want to just hang out."
Miller's purpose for attending camp Tuesday was to work with Wisconsin outside linebackers coach Matt Mitchell and defensive line coach E.J. Whitlow. Miller primarily worked with Mitchell during indy positional work, as he announced an offer from Wisconsin earlier this year as an outside linebacker.
Miller said he "took it a little lighter" to learn what the staff wanted and to work on his form. Another one of his objectives was to see how they coached.
"I think I like it," Miller said. "They're good at explaining stuff. They have examples going of it.
"We went through it at least two times each drill to get it down right."
Miller finished his sophomore season at Waukesha Catholic Memorial with 43 tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks and two forced fumbles in 2024, according to WisSports.net. His length and frame, which he lists at 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds with a 6-11 wingspan, stood out immediately while watching him go through drills.
It's no surprise that his recruiting journey's begun to heat up further. He's announced Power Four offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Purdue and Utah since October.
His summer travel continues this week at multiple Midwest programs before checking out some notable schools down south.
"So I'm gonna stop in Indiana (on Wednesday), just for a little visit," Miller said. "I'm at camp at Ohio State on Thursday, and I'm gonna stop in at Michigan on Friday.
"Come back here (to Wisconsin on) Saturday, fly out to Florida on Sunday, and hit Florida and Miami."
