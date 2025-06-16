4-star 'playmaker' quarterback after Wisconsin football camp: 'I feel like I got better today'
MADISON, Wis. – Kenny Guiton ventured out to California to watch Caden Jones earlier this year, and the prep quarterback wanted to return the favor.
Jones, already a four-star recruit in the 2027 class, announced May 12 an offer from the University of Wisconsin football program. He's already had quite the busy summer early on, which included a visit and participating in Wisconsin's third summer camp Sunday.
"It was good to see the facilities. They came out to see me, so it was good to show some respect, come out and see them," Jones said. "I feel like I got better today.
"It was good to just see how all these coaches coach and the staff together, how they work, and I feel like I had a good time. So I was glad I came out."
Jones experienced how Guiton coaches and learned from him, offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes and coach Luke Fickell. He also saw how it would feel to be in the Badgers' quarterback room.
The rapport between Jones and Guiton has developed further recently. That's shown with this trip out to the Midwest after Jones admitted he initially didn't know who the assistant was.
"He came to my came to my practice, introduced himself. He watched, and he said he really liked me, so they offered me a couple months ago," Jones said. "And then he told me how nice of a place it is out here, and how he wants me to come out to see the campus.
"So our relationship is really growing. I feel pretty close to him right now. And now it's June 15, so they can reach out to me, and we'll see how this relationship builds."
Jones has a four-star rating early on from Rivals and ESPN, with Rivals ranking him the highest as the No. 193 player and No. 18 quarterback in the 2027 class. Both 247Sports composite rankings and On3's Industry rankings, which use algorithms to compute a single rating from the current four major outlets, also rate him as a four-star player.
247Sports reports nearly 40 offers already for the up-and-coming junior, which includes notable Power Four schools such as Georgia, Louisville, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon and Texas A&M. His Twitter page shows just how many programs he's already visited this month, taking trips to Arizona, Arkansas, Auburn, Cincinnati, Louisville and TCU. He said he'll be heading to Washington and USC next week before preparing for his junior season ahead.
Jones showed plenty of arm talent during the 1-on-1s pitting offensive and defensive position players, but he also possesses speed that Wisconsin could covet at quarterback with Grimes' NFL-style offense. Jones boasted a 4.55 40-yard dash at Wisconsin's camp Sunday, but he also tweeted that he ran a 4.46 at Arkansas less than a week ago.
He was among those notable recruits who stood out Sunday, and he described himself as a "playmaker" at quarterback. He's used to making reads as a basketball player, and he also feels the the game is slowing down on the football field.
"I got some good receivers, like two outside receivers, good weapons. My slot receiver's really good. So I just feel like we're gonna have a good chance to go win state this year, but playing quarterback, I just feel like I just make plays."
