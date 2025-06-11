All Badgers

WATCH: 2 in-state recruits stood out during Wisconsin football's summer camp

Two young talent from within the state of Wisconsin showed their skills inside Camp Randall Stadium this week.

Jake Kocorowski

Two in-state recruits, 2028 quarterback JJ Chapman (Oak Creek), left, and outside linebacker Isaac Miller (Waukesha Catholic Memorical), right, participated in Wisconsin's summer camp on June 10.
2028 quarterback JJ Chapman (Oak Creek) and 2027 outside linebacker Isaac Miller (Waukesha Catholic Memorial) traveled to Madison on Tuesday for a University of Wisconsin football camp.

Both emerged as top talent not just at their position groups during the afternoon session, but among all participants. They also chatted with Wisconsin coaches afterwards.

Check in more from Wisconsin Badgers On SI on Wednesday for interviews with Chapman and Miller, but watch some of their film from Tuesday's camp practices.

2028 quarterback JJ Chapman

2027 outside linebacker Isaac Miller

