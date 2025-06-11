WATCH: 2 in-state recruits stood out during Wisconsin football's summer camp
Two young talent from within the state of Wisconsin showed their skills inside Camp Randall Stadium this week.
2028 quarterback JJ Chapman (Oak Creek) and 2027 outside linebacker Isaac Miller (Waukesha Catholic Memorial) traveled to Madison on Tuesday for a University of Wisconsin football camp.
Both emerged as top talent not just at their position groups during the afternoon session, but among all participants. They also chatted with Wisconsin coaches afterwards.
Check in more from Wisconsin Badgers On SI on Wednesday for interviews with Chapman and Miller, but watch some of their film from Tuesday's camp practices.
2028 quarterback JJ Chapman
2027 outside linebacker Isaac Miller
