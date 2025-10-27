One Badgers DL commit at risk of flipping while another reaffirms loyalty to Wisconsin
So far, the Wisconsin Badgers' 2026 recruiting class is holding steady despite the team's two-month long losing streak.
At least one of those commits is a real risk to flip, while another player at his same position isn't waivering from his pledge to Luke Fickell.
Three-star defensive lineman Djidjou Bah took a visit to No. 8 Georgia Tech last weekend, and he told On3 that he could see himself playing for the Yellowjackets and head coach Brent Key.
On3 reports that Bah is set to make an official visit to Georgia Tech in December, and other schools have been reaching out to set up visits as well.
In recent weeks, the defensive lineman has posted on social media about new offers from Maryland and Nebraska.
Bah committed to the Badgers at the beginning of June after taking his official visit. The Tennessee native is ranked as a Top 65 defensive lineman in the country by 247 Sports
While one DL commit is exploring his options, one of Wisconsin's other linemen for the class of 2026 remains fully on board with Fickell and the Badgers.
Three-star defensive lineman Arthur Scott told Badger Blitz that he feels really comfortable with Wisconsin and has no interest in going anywhere else.
He committed to UW on the same weekend as Bah. He is listed at 6-foot-1, 310 pounds and has put up 15 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks during the first seven games of his senior season.
ESPN has Scott ranked just ahead of Bah among defensive linemen in the country, though On3 and 247 Sports have him well below.
Wisconsin is trying to hold onto all 15 of its commits for the 2026 class while looking to add more. The good news is that if Bah leaves, Scott won't be going anywhere.