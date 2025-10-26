Badgers breakout freshman linebacker promises loyalty to Wisconsin: 'We here to stay'
If any Wisconsin Badgers fans were worried about Mason Posa entering the transfer portal after this season, the true freshman linebacker is doing his best to alleviate those concerns.
After a standout showing against the Oregon Ducks on Saturday, he took to social media to reaffirm his loyalty to the Badgers.
A Wisconsin fan account on Instagram made a post about Posa and fellow freshman linebacker Cooper Catalano's strong performance in Oregon.
Posa commented on the post with the words "We here to stay I promise you that" followed by two badger emojis.
He seems to be speaking on behalf of himself and Catalano as the young linebackers for the future for Wisconsin, committed to sticking things out despite the team's recent struggles.
They combined for 21 tackles, two pass breakups and a quarterback hit against the Ducks, showcasing the play-making ability Luke Fickell was excited about when he recruited them.
Posa was a four-star recruit out of Albuquerque, New Mexico who was ranked a Top 175 player in the country by 247 Sports and a Top 6 linebacker by ESPN.
Catalano was a key in-state recruit from Germantown as a three-star linebacker ranked Top 45 at his position by ESPN.
They saw extended playing time against Oregon with starter Christian Alliegro injured, and they both showed they belong a spot in the lineup moving forward.
The better they play, the more that other teams may try and entice them into the portal. For now, it sounds like they're not going anywhere.