Luke Fickell insists Badgers are sticking together, despite apparent locker room argument
Against the Oregon Ducks on Saturday, the Wisconsin Badgers looked like a team that hasn't given up and are still playing hard for each other.
Head coach Luke Fickell defended his team's effort during his post-game press conference, but he also hinted at a locker room argument that took place in Eugene.
"You walk into that locker room, as disappointed as you are, as much as you want to lose your mind, and you look at those guys’ eyes, and they’re not batting an eye," Fickell said. "They’re not pointing a finger at each other. They’re not arguing with each other. We might have had one, but that’s none of the guys that are playing.”
Fickell didn't give any additional details about what happened besides it not involving any players who played in the game.
It's unclear if the argument happened during halftime or in the postgame locker room, but it's clear that it wasn't reflective of the players who kept giving it their all against a Top 10 Oregon team.
Small arguments and disagreements happen in locker rooms all the time and aren't necessarily reflective of any larger issues.
Related: Luke Fickell's hand-picked recruits emerge as bright spots in Badgers' loss to Oregon
When a team is on a six-game losing streak like Wisconsin, players are going to be emotional and want more from each other.
The key is keeping those emotions directed toward the common goal of improving, as opposed to finger pointing, but Fickell made it clear that isn't a problem in this locker room.
Still, it was a little strange for him to volunteer that information that otherwise might not have come out, but Badgers fans should at least appreciate his honesty and transparency.
As long as Wisconsin builds off of the progress in the loss to the Ducks and keeps playing hard the rest of the season, it won't become a bigger story. What happens on the field will be what matters the most.