Wisconsin Badgers considering another quarterback change after loss to Oregon Ducks
The Wisconsin Badgers have had a lot of issues this season, but quarterback might be at the top of the list.
Following the 21-7 loss to the Oregon Ducks on Saturday, head coach Luke Fickell revealed that he considered another QB change during the game, and he has a lot to evaluate at the position entering the bye week.
"We thought about it again, and talked about it before the game, too," Fickell said. "I do think the conditions of things make it difficult to throw another guy in there that hasn't taken the snaps, hasn't been in that situation, whether it was pouring, whether it was the wind blowing sideways."
The television broadcast incorrectly stated that backup quarterback Danny O'Neil was injured, but a Wisconsin spokesperson confirmed that was not the case.
Still, Fickell stuck with starter Hunter Simmons for the whole game, and he has some regrets in hindsight.
"It might be one of those where you go back and kick yourself and say, 'Damn, I think there were some opportunities there for Danny,'" Fickell said. "We're gonna need Danny down the stretch, and we need Danny to stick with us and stay with us and see how this thing rolls."
Simmons finished the game completing just 7-of-21passes for 86 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
He completed just one of his first 12 pass attempts in the game, though he made up for it with a nice throw late in the game to freshman wide receiver Eugene Hilton that set up the Badgers' only touchdown.
O'Neil looked sharp in his first start against a bad Middle Tennessee State team in Week 2, but he struggled against Alabama and Maryland before being benched in favor of Simmons.
He threw for fewer than 125 passing yards in each of his last two games before the benching, with only one touchdown and three interceptions.
Still, it's clear Simmons is not getting the job done. The running game and defense are getting better while the quarterback play isn't, and the bye week could give them the necessary time to make a change.
That could even include true freshman Carter Smith, who could start the final four games of the season and still maintain his redshirt.