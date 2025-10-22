Badgers commit visiting Top 10 team after calling Wisconsin loss 'frustrating to watch'
The Wisconsin Badgers are seemingly on track for their worst season since 1990. A tough schedule and an unfortunate string of injuries have certainly exacerbated the team's on-field shortcomings.
As high-profile coaches across the country lose their jobs and the losses keep piling up in Madison, it becomes more and more difficult to keep recruits on board.
One of Wisconsin's commits is exploring his options, fielding offers from several other Big Ten teams while scheduling an official visit for this weekend.
Djidjou Bah to visit Top-10 ACC school
Bah committed to Wisconsin on June 1, but other programs have been trying to flip the talented class of 2026 defensive lineman throughout the fall.
The Germantown, Tennessee, native's recruitment has picked up in recent weeks, after Bah was on hand for the Badgers' 37-0 defeat to Iowa at Camp Randall.
In an interview with Rivals.com, Bah said, "The visit was cool. The game itself was tough though and kind of frustrating to watch."
In the two days after, Bah received offers from Nebraska and Maryland. Now, he's slated to visit No. 7 Georgia Tech this weekend. A future visit with Nebraska is also reportedly in the works.
Georgia Tech and Nebraska are just the latest schools looking to flip Bah, as previous reports showed Penn State and Colorado as contenders to swipe Bah from Wisconsin.
Bah is rated as the No. 1 defensive lineman in the state of Tennessee, and he's been dominant to start his senior season.
As the number of competitors and the number of losses continues to grow, Wisconsin faces an increasingly tall task of retaining Bah.
If they can't hold firm on Bah, he could become the second class of 2026 player to withdraw his commitment after standout wide receiver Tayshon Bardo did so Oct. 13.
The Badgers are also facing competition for other key 2026 recruits, with four-star running back Amari Latimer receiving renewed interest from Ohio State and three-star linebacker Aden Reeder obtaining several offers recently.