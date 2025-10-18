Badgers' offense could struggle even more vs Ohio State after latest injury update
For a team already plagued by injuries, Wisconsin's list of offensive inactives got a little bit longer Saturday.
In addition to the expected absence of quarterback Billy Edwards, the Badgers won't have backup slot wide receiver Tyrell Henry or backup running back Darrion Dupree at their disposal.
Starting slot WR Trech Kekahuna, who took a hard hit to the head and neck area against Iowa, is listed as questionable, as is preseason starting tight end Tucker Ashcraft.
If that wasn't enough, Wisconsin's struggling offense will be led by third-string quarterback Hunter Simmons and face off against possibly the best defense in the country in Ohio State.
Who could step up?
With plenty of players confirmed to be sidelined and a few more with uncertain statuses, Wisconsin has plenty of opportunities for players to step up, particularly in the passing game.
If Kekahuna also misses, Hawai'i transfer Dekel Crowdus would be the top wide receiver who primarily plays out of the slot. Otherwise, offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes could also slide star wideout Vinny Anthony inside to free up a spot for exterior wideouts who had been higher up on the depth chart this preseason.
If Grimes goes for the latter, Badger fans could get their first extended look at true freshman Eugene Hilton.
Darrion Dupree, though not a wide receiver, has been a weapon for Wisconsin in the passing game, and they lack a pass-catching tailback behind him.
Starter Dilin Jones could see a workhorse role as the team's top rusher, and now, top pass catching back. Veteran Cade Yacamelli and redshirt freshman Gideon Ituka, both larger-bodied backs, would serve behind Jones.
If Ashcraft can't play, Wisconsin would feature Lance Mason and Grant Stec once again. Ashcraft has appeared in one game this season.
What does this mean for Wisconsin's passing offense?
In short, a bad unit may look even worse.
Simmons had an atrocious first half against Iowa, coughing up the football three times. In Simmons' two starts of 2025, he's completed 26 of 50 passes for 259 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions.
With fewer pass-catching weapons against an even more dangerous defense, it'll be tough for Wisconsin to find a rythm in the passing game.
The Badgers could look to lean on the run, a facet of the game they had moderate success in against Iowa, or look to boost Simmons' confidence early with scripted short throws and screen passes.
However, Ohio State will likely be aggressive toward the line of scrimmage, knowing that Wisconsin hasn't been able to threaten defenses downfield.