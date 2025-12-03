Early Signing Day: Versatile DL Djidjou Bah signs with the Wisconsin Badgers

MADISON, Wis. – Djidjou Bah loved the recruiting process.



Transforming from a soccer player in Guinea to a sought-after college prospect in Tennessee, Bah visited multiple campuses and talked to dozens of coaches during a whirlwind recruiting process. It was the conversations with Wisconsin, however, that stuck with him.



A 6-3, 265-pound lump of clay who can be molded into a variety of positions along Wisconsin's defensive, Bah is one of the more intriguing development prospects in the Badgers' 2026 recruiting class.



We take a closer look at Bah and how his addition improves the program.

Home of the Blues ➡️ Mad Town@9ninezer0

▫️DL

▫️6’3”, 280 lbs

▫️Memphis, TN

▫️Germantown High School#OnWisconsin x #JumpAroundMadTown26 pic.twitter.com/jsy4Ihgc3L — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 3, 2025

The Bio

Hometown: Germantown, TN

High School: Germantown

Position: Defensive Line

Star Rating (via 247sports composite): Three stars, rated No.93 offensive tackles and No.857 overall

Commitment date: June 1, 2025

Stats

Bah was named the Memphis player of the year as a senior in 2025, posting 63 tackles, including 16.0 TFLs and 5.0 sacks. He finished his junior season with 56 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and 8.0 sacks.

Recruiting Competition

Bah committed to Wisconsin in June 2024 over scholarship from over 20 schools, including Duke, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Missouri, N.C. State, and others. He took an official visit to Northwestern and canceled his official visits to Indiana, Iowa, and Michigan State following his commitment.



In the weeks that followed, Bah took official visits to Georgia Tech and Missouri and received offers from Colorado, Maryland, Nebraska, and Penn State. Despite the high interest, Bah stuck to his original commitment.

On Wisconsin

"Wisconsin and I built a great relationship fast," Bah told Badger247. "It's the best of both worlds. Strong education and you get to play in the Big Ten, which I believe is the best conference in college football."

- Bah to 247sports

Scouting Report via 247sports' Allen Trieu

"Bah has really seen his recruitment take off in the last few months. That's usually a good sign when a prospect blows up as schools see him on the road. I think he's grown some but also, schools have watched him work out and feel comfortable with his projection.



"Wisconsin likes him on the edge and previously we weren't sure if he would be an edge or grow to an inside guy but that's where in-person workouts have given schools additional context for his game.



"It's a really nice win considering he had become a sought-after recruit and had more visits coming."



Our take

Bah visited a ton of schools during the spring but the interest from Wisconsin stood out, even leading him to schedule an official visit to Madison on a weekend he was supposed to go to Michigan State. That relationship proved critical when Bah decided to continue going on recruiting visits following his announcement.



Growing up playing soccer in his native country of Guinea, Bah's soccer abilities of being able to move and bend come through on the football field. He possesses a quick first step, a noticeable burst, and can move laterally just as well as any high school d-line prospect. Recruited by both assistant coaches E.J. Whitlow and Matt Mitchell, Bah has the versatility to play defensive line or edge rusher for the Badgers.

More Wisconsin Badgers News: