WATCH: Offensive and defensive line recruits battle in 1-on-1s during Wisconsin Badgers final summer football camp
MADISON, Wis. — Tuesday was warm and muggy on the Camp Randall Stadium field, and there was no escaping it within the swampy indoor confines of the McClain Center.
Coach Luke Fickell and his Wisconsin Badgers wrapped up their position camp schedule, and one focus during this fourth session was watching the offensive and defensive linemen battle in 1-on-1s.
That's because Verona offensive tackle Ethan McIntosh, a three-star recruit by 247Sports (and yes, the son of Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh), returned to Madison to participate.
Wisconsin Badgers On SI was on hand to take in all the action. Check out more from Tuesday's camp, and stay tuned for more in the days ahead.
2027 offensive lineman Ethan McIntosh
McIntosh made the short drive up to Wisconsin this weekend for the "Bucky's BBQ" event. This outing was a hint more physically strenuous, but his efforts paid off with an announced offer from the Badgers afterwards.
2027 defensive lineman Nehemiah Ombati
Ombati's a Waconia, Minnesota, product who tweeted his first Division I offer yesterday from FCS powerhouse North Dakota State.
2027 defensive lineman Josh Fasbender
Fasbender plays for Cincinnati St. Xavier and is teammates with current Badgers linebacker commit Aden Reeder.
2026 defensive lineman Frederic Sainteus
Sainteus plays for former Badgers safety Chris Maragos at Naples St. John Neumann and has Power Four size. He's listed at 6-foot-5 and 256 pounds on Hudl, a frame Wisconsin typically wants from its defensive lineman.
He flashed during Tuesday's camp and recently announced offers from FIU and FAU.
