4-star 2026 offensive lineman recaps 'amazing' Wisconsin Badgers official visit
Kamari Blair's expecting to chat with a very important family member after his time in Madison.
Blair, a four-star tackle who plays for Clarksville Kirkwood in Tennessee, is a key target for the University of Wisconsin football team. He returned home Sunday after taking an official visit to the the program this weekend with his mother and grandfather accompanying him.
"They loved it, both of them," Blair said. "They were talking about it the whole way back home.
"And my grandpa, he's on the way back to his house right now. He'll probably call me about it later tonight and talk about it."
Blair was one of over a dozen recruits who were hosted by Wisconsin this weekend, and experience and visit he called "amazing."
"It was beautiful," Blair said. "The whole city, the hotel, all the hanging out with the players and the coaches. It was all put together really well."
Among the activities Blair took part in this weekend included meetings with coaches, going out on a boat and swimming, a photo shoot, hibachi dinner and laser tag with players. What stood out the most to him during his official visit was how well he meshed with Wisconsin's offensive linemen, the coaching staff and how Madison "is beautiful."
Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Emerson Mandell acted as host for Blair.
"Since it was my first time down there, I was drilling not him, but all the players, with just like 80 questions I had," Blair said. "Because the realization, I just knew, if they are the school that I commit to, I won't be up there again till after I commit already. We're already in June, so I was trying to be as comfortable after I left as I could.
"So most of the night, we chilled and we was just talking. And any question I had, I threw at him. But the other times, like me and him have really similar personalities. We hung out with the entire O-line room and then (quarterback) Danny O'Neil. It just was so natural, like everybody was cracking jokes. We just had a good time."
Blair said he had three meetings with offensive line coach AJ Blazek during his official visit.
"He'd just give me as much information as I could about Wisconsin, and everything that he hasn't gone over," Blair said. "And then I did ask him – because they have some big, big fellas on the O-line – so he said he sees me as a true tackle. He doesn't see me as a guard.
"He said that he sees me, especially since I'm enrolling early, being a big impact on the team early. ... He's really close to my grandpa. He loves my grandpa, but me and him, we hit it off well."
Official visits to South Carolina, Mississippi and Tennessee are still on Blair's docket, and he hopes to make a decision during the summer.
"They're up there," Blair said of where Wisconsin stands after his official visit. "I don't know where they are specifically right now, but they're up there."
More Wisconsin Badgers News:
- Local artist paints spectacular mural Wisconsin Badgers use for recruiting on official visits: 'I felt so honored'