Unexpected offer leads in-state wide receiver to flip to Wisconsin Badgers
It wasn't a tough decision for Mason Kelley to play for the Wisconsin Badgers, even if he didn't expect it.
Kelley announced last July that he committed to FCS powerhouse South Dakota State, which he said was a preferred walk-on offer. But a couple of weeks ago, according to the 2025 recruit, Wisconsin running backs coach Devon Spalding came to visit Mukwonago High School.
Kelley estimated that he hadn't spoken to Spalding for about year. The timing didn't work for him to participate in Wisconsin's camp last summer, but last month's conversation with the Badgers assistant also presented a preferred walk-on opportunity "completely out of the blue."
His parents supported the move, and it was a quick turnaround.
"It was probably, I'd say, a day or two at max, just because I think they wanted to know if I was on board," Kelley said. "Because obviously there's admissions process and all that with the school, so I kind of wanted to know quickly."
"When I got the offer, it was really just a matter of telling my parents and then how soon I could commit. And it was so quick. I got the offer on a Tuesday, and then I think I committed Wednesday night that, it was so quick."
Kelley then announced May 30 his commitment to Wisconsin.
"Growing up, it's been my my dream school," Kelley said. "Obviously, I'd go to games when I was a little kid with my dad. He just sent me a picture of me with eye black in a Wisconsin jersey the day after I committed."
"It was almost a no brainer when I when I got the offer, just because of how deep the roots go with the school, and how much it all means to me. And yeah, I couldn't imagine playing for any other school besides the Badgers. It was super easy for me to to make the decision."
Kelley played quarterback for Mukwonago last year. According to WisSports.net, he completed 66.9% of his passes for 1,423 yards and 16 touchdowns to two interceptions. He also made plays with his legs, accumulating 720 yards rushing and an additional 11 touchdowns.
But Kelley is projected to play another offensive skill position when he arrives in Madison, one he knows well from his junior season at Mukwonago. He caught 38 passes for 534 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 2023, according to WisSports.net.
Kelley should be joining Jordan Reid's wide receiver unit, and his track background should help him. He ran a 22.08 200-meter dash on May 27, according to Athletic.net, and also cleared a 6-foot, 8-inch high jump last May.
"I do love getting the ball," Kelley said. "No matter what, I want the ball in my hands. I want to make big plays, and I'm pretty fast. I like pushing the field vertically with that. And I can jump pretty high as well. So I like being a deep threat and catching deep routes and stuff like that."
But Kelley also is ready to develop more as a receiver.
"I'm really excited to start kind of learning how to run better routes and all that type of stuff, and become more technical with everything," he said. "Because I want to be used in more ways than just vertically, but that's kind of where my strengths align with high school and hopefully in college as well."
More Wisconsin Badgers News:
- Local artist paints spectacular mural Wisconsin Badgers use for recruiting on official visits: 'I felt so honored'