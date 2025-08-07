Wisconsin Badgers offer scholarships to elite wide receiver recruits in class of 2027
Wisconsin Badgers wide receivers coach Jordan Reid is going after some of the nation's top wide receiver recruits in the class of 2027.
In the last week, at least six different wide receiver recruits tweeted out offers they received from Wisconsin.
The biggest name was Easton Royal from New Orleans. He's a five-star recruit by 247Sports' composite rankings, ranking as the No. 3 wide receiver and No. 22 overall player in the country.
He has other offers from powerhouse programs like Texas, LSU, Miami (FL) and Michigan.
Four-star receivers Chance McPike, Jaiden Kelly-Murray and Landon Blum also tweeted offers from Reid and the Badgers.
Blum is the No. 1 rated recruit in the state of Iowa. McPike previously committed to Sacramento State but continues to draw interest from larger programs.
Wisconsin has now made scholarship offers to more than a dozen of the Top 30 wide receivers of 2027, based on 247Sports' rankings.
Other wide receiver recruits the Badgers offered this week include Amare Patterson from Ridgeland, South Carolina, and Bryan Porter, who is the younger brother of Ohio State 5-star freshman Quincy Porter.