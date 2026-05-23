Badgers Make Final Four With Electric 2027 WR Recruit

Wisconsin has yet to sign a wide receiver in the class of 2027, but new wide receivers coach Ari Confessor is making moves with several intriguing prospects.

The Badgers have cracked the final four for Chanin Harris, a speedy wideout from South Carolina.

📰NEWS: Byrnes 2027 4⭐️ WR Chanin “Choo” Harris is down to a final four of potential college homes:



- Syracuse

- Wisconsin

- Virginia Tech

- Virginia@ChooHarris is one of the top receivers in SC and the Class of 2027. pic.twitter.com/yNQ3B7jcOO — Greer News Sports (@GreerNewsSports) May 23, 2026

Wisconsin is battling Syracuse, Virginia Tech and Virgina for Harris' services. The 6-foot-1, 175 pound wideout is a consensus three-star prospect between 247Sports and On3/Rivals. He's the 71st or 70th-ranked wideout in the nation depending on which recruiting service you ask, respectively.

Harris lists a dozen offers, but while the receiver is something of an under-the-radar recruit, his film looks promising.

The speedy wideout has a knack for getting open, and his wheels appear legit on tape. Couple that with sure hands and some good blocking reps on the perimeter on his highlight tape as well, and Harris is certainly a proper Power Four prospect.

Byrnes' Chanin Harris. | ALEX HICKS JR./SPARTANBURG HERALD-JOURNAL / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Badgers will get Harris on campus on June 5, their second big recruiting weekend of official visit season, a visit they landed back in early April. He'll see Syracuse the weekend prior, and after Madison he'll head to Virginia Tech and Virginia. He had a visit to Wake Forest lined up to cap off his June visit schedule, but after the Demon Deacons failed to make his finalists, that visit appears unlikely to happen.

Wisconsin will be looking to take at least two or three wideouts in the class of 2027, and they have yet to grab one under Confessor. Harris would be a nice addition, one with the raw traits to potentially develop into a big-play threat down the line.

Wide receiver is a position the Badgers would like to turn around. Vinny Anthony was a solid No. 1 option in a putrid passing attack last season (statistically the worst in the Power Four), but Wisconsin has had a development problem at the position as they've failed to produce home-grown talent and cycled through wide receiver coaches. A commitment from Harris would be a solid foundation at the position in 2027.