Big Ten rivals trying to flip Wisconsin Badgers TE commit to play defense instead
Jack Janda from Detroit Catholic Central High School is committed to the Wisconsin Badgers to play tight end.
At least two Big Ten schools are trying to get him to not only flip schools but also flip positions.
According to Rivals national recruiting reporter Greg Smith, both Iowa and Michigan State are making strong pushes to steal Janda away from Wisconsin.
The twist is, they want him to play defensive end, not tight end.
Janda is listed at 6-foot-6, and various sites have him weighing anywhere from 220 to 250 pounds.
He certainly has the size to rush off of the edge, and he's had more success on defense during his senior season.
According to Max Preps, he has caught just seven passes for 111 yards and a touchdown this season. But on defense, he has six sacks and 11 tackles for loss.
Perhaps Wisconsin could re-classify him throughout the process too, given that the Badgers have another tight end recruit signed in the 2026 class: Jack Sievers from Archbishop Murphy in Everett, Washington.
Still, ESPN ranks Janda as the No. 7 tight end recruit in the country. 247 Sports has him ranked 45th, and Rivals has him at No. 106.
Either way, Fickell and his staff recognize they have a talented football prospect commited to their program.
They need to make sure he makes it to Madison and doesn't flip after upcoming visits to Iowa and Michigan State.