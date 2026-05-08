Blue-Chip High-Priority Badgers Target Sets Commitment Date

The Badgers will know the fate of one of their top offensive line targets early next week.

Cameron Wagner, an offensive tackle from St. Joseph, Illinois, will announce his college commitment on Monday, May 11.

NEWS: Four-Star OT Cameron Wagner will announce his commitment May 11th live on the Pat McAfee Show, he tells me for @Rivals⁰

The 6’7 295 OT will choose between Illinois, Notre Dame, Oregon, and Wisconsin https://t.co/C71VTnuSdy pic.twitter.com/S7YR6klSEm — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 8, 2026

The blue-chip prospect, who hails from a tiny village right down the road from Champaign, Illinois, will make his decision on national television on the Pat McAfee Show.

Wagner's other finalists include his hometown Illini along with national powerhouses Oregon and Notre Dame. He reached his top four in the middle of April, and now, the offensive tackle is ready to make his decision.

Wagner is a consensus four-star prospect across 247Sports and On3/Rivals. The former has him ranked as the No. 30 offensive tackle in the nation, while the latter slots him in at No. 26.

Thus, it makes sense that he's being courted by some of the top teams in the nation. Before he narrowed his list, he also fielded offers from Ohio State, Penn State, Indiana, Tennessee and Texas A&M, among many others.

Badgers face stiff competition

Eric Mateos | Christian Borman.

Oregon is considered the favorite to land Wagner's services, but each of his final four teams obviously has a real shot. For Wisconsin's new offensive line coach Eric Mateos, it's undoubtably a win for him to even position the Badgers in the top four for a player of the caliber like Wagner.

A program like Wisconsin that fancies itself "O-Line U" should, by definition, always be in position to land players as highly-touted as Wagner in the offensive trenches. The Badgers aren't operating at quite that level currently, but Mateos appears to have them on the right track.

Speaking of Mateos, he's already done a wonderful job in the class of 2027. He's landed in-state twins Hunter and Reece Mallinger, as well as consensus four-star Germantown native Cole Reiter. He's also held onto Ethan McIntosh, who was recruited by the previous offensive like coach (AJ Blazek).

Adding Wagner to that group would be the cherry on top. He'd be the second or third blue-chip offenive line prospect in the 2027 class, depending on which recruiting service you ask, and he'd be the second projected offensive tackle.

Landing Wagner on Monday afternoon would certainly be an upset win for Mateos and the Badgers on the recruiting trail. Multiple national recruiting experts have logged a prediction for him to choose the Ducks. But Mateos has still Wisconsin well-positioned with the top prospect, and that certainly bodes well for the future.