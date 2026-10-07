Blue-Chip Wisconsin Commit Leads Nation in Yards and Touchdowns Through 7 Games

Wisconsin running back commit Kingston Allen has been nothing short of utterly dominant in 2026.

The tailback, who's a consensus four-star recruit and ranked as high as the No. 150 player in the country and the No. 7 running back in the nation by 247Sports, wasted no time erupting this season, rushing for 464 yards and seven touchdowns in Notre Dame Academy's thrilling 56-53 overtime win over Neenah.

Through seven games, with the Tritons a perfect 7-0, Allen leads the country with 1,982 yards and 38 touchdowns, per recruiting guru Billy Tucker.

Wisconsin commit Kingston Allen has been on another level this season 🤯 @KingstonAllen17



He leads the nation in rushing yards and total touchdowns through just seven games played 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Mq1W3l4z6J — Billy Tucker (@TheUCReport) October 7, 2026

Allen took an unofficial visit to Minnesota for the Golden Gophers' 41-7 win over Akron, but despite his absolutely monster season thus far, there hasn't been much chatter about opposing schools poking around the star tailback, even as he continues to dominate in his senior season.

It should only be a matter of time before Allen receives a ratings bump, at least from On3/Rivals which has him as the No. 268 player nationally and the No. 20 running back in the country. There's some questions about the level of competition Allen and Notre Dame Academy has faced this season, as after two tight games to kick off the year at Neenah and against Kaukauna, the Tritons have absolutely rolled over five straight teams, outscoring their competition an almost comical 306-18.

Still, it's hard to argue with this kind of dominance and these kind of numbers. Wisconsin is not an elite state for high school football, but Allen has been one of the most productive players in the entire country.

What's next for the Badgers commit?

Green Bay Notre Dame's Kingston Allen. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Two games remain in Allen's regular season: a home clash with Green Bay West and a road tilt with Sheboygan North. The Tritons should have no problem rolling over those two schools in similar fashion to their recent stretch of dominance.

After his senior season, Allen will arrive in Madison and join the Badgers' roster next summer as long as Wisconsin can hang onto him through national signing day. In this day and age of the transfer portal, it's impossible to predict what Wisconsin's running back room will look like ahead of the 2027 campaign. But considering the kind of back Allen is proving to be as a senior at Notre Dame Academy, there's no reason why he shouldn't be able to at least compete for touches as a true freshman at Wisconsin.