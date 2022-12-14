Skip to main content

Wisconsin football lands three-star linebacker Christian Alliegro

The Wisconsin Badgers add another defensive commitment in the 2023 recruiting class with Christian Alliegro pledging to Luke Fickell and UW.
The Wisconsin Badgers and new head coach Luke Fickell are ramping up their recruiting efforts ahead of Early Signing Day on December 21. 

Two days after landing a pair of talented defensive backs, and a day removed from adding a three-star tight end, the Badgers have added another talented defender to their 2023 recruiting class with linebacker Christian Alliegro committing to UW on Wednesday afternoon. 

A consensus three-star recruit by the major recruiting services, Alliegro is commitment No. 12 for the Badgers in the 2023 cycle and a third linebacker, joining Tyler Jansey and Jordan Mayer. Wisconsin offered Alliegro back on October 27, and he ultimately made the decision to become a Badger over offers from Connecticut, Maryland, Minnesota, NC State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Rutgers, Vanderbilt, Virginia, and Wake Forest. 

From Avon Old Farms, a prep school in Avon (Connecticut), Alliegro is considered the No. 85 linebacker in the country by the 247 Sports Composite and the No. 7 player in the state of Connecticut for his grade level. He was previously committed to playing lacrosse at Navy before opting to pursue football instead, and comes from the same school as walk-on quarterback Marshall Howe, who is currently on the Wisconsin roster. 

Standing 6-foot-4 and around 220 pounds, Alliegro possesses the size and athleticism to project to multiple positions on defense and reportedly runs a 4.57 40-yard dash per his Twitter. Also a tight end at Avon Old Farms, Alliegro is expected to begin his career as an outside linebacker for the Badgers, as Wisconsin recently landed three-star tight end Tucker Ashcraft on Tuesday night. 

Alliegro is the fourth commitment for Luke Fickell and UW in the past two days, as the Badgers have added cornerback Jonas Duclona, safety Braedyn Moore, and tight end Tucker Ashcraft as well after a big official visit weekend in Madison. 

Wisconsin is set to welcome several top prospects this upcoming weekend too, with four-star cornerback Amare Snowden and current offensive lineman Josh Gregory already scheduled to visit UW in the 2023 class, and more expected in the 2023 class too.  

You can check out Alliegro's senior highlights below, but Luke Fickell has the Badgers rolling on the recruiting trail. 

