Wisconsin football hosting a transfer DL and two quarterbacks this week

Following a big official visit weekend, the Wisconsin Badgers football team has generated some solid momentum on the recruiting trail with commitments from cornerback Jonas Duclona, safety Braedyn Moore, and tight end Tucker Ashcraft in the past two days.

While adding all three players to the 2023 recruiting class is significant news for the Badgers, head coach Luke Fickell also has his eyes set on potentially adding multiple players to the program via the transfer portal in the near future.

Looking to fill needs via the portal, Fickell and Wisconsin are hosting three key transfer visitors this week and have shown a willingness to be active since the transfer portal opened last week.

Here is a look at the three players on campus this week for Badgers, as Wisconsin aims to add them to the 2023 roster.

Freshman quarterback Nick Evers

A high-upside transfer, former Oklahoma quarterback Nick Evers began his visit to Wisconsin on Tuesday.

With four years of eligibility remaining, Evers is a long-term option at the quarterback position, and he comes from an Oklahoma system similar to what new offensive coordinator Phil Longo is hoping to implement with the Badgers.

Evers redshirted this past season with the Sooners and only played in one game, but he initially enrolled at Oklahoma last winter as an early enrollee with a lot of hype. He committed to Oklahoma over offers from across the country and was ranked as the No. 4 dual-threat quarterback in the country by Rivals.

From Flower Mound High School in Texas, Evers threw for over 5,000 yards and 44 touchdowns in his final two years of high school football, and he is also a great athlete with the ability to run. The 6-foot-3 quarterback ran for 18 touchdowns on the ground as a senior and possesses the mobility and arm strength to do a little bit of everything on the football field.

Wisconsin landed the first official visit for Evers since he entered the portal on December 5, which could be good news for the Badgers as the team looks to increase competition at the quarterback position heading into spring football.

Former four-star defensive lineman Elijah Jeudy

Texas A&M transfer defensive lineman Elijah Jeudy will begin his three-day official visit to Madison on Wednesday.

Another talented transfer with a lot of potential, Jeudy came to Texas A&M as a heralded four-star edge rusher and has since grown into a 6-foot-3, 295-pound lineman.

From Philadelphia, Jeudy signed with the Aggies as part of the 2021 recruiting class over with a final five of Georgia, LSU, Oregon, Tennessee, and Texas A&M, as well as offers from Alabama and others.

After redshirting his first year on campus, Jeudy has played sparingly so far at the college level, and he is looking for a new home with playing time as a motivating factor. With the Badgers losing starting nose tackle Keeanu Benton to the NFL, there is a path for playing time at Wisconsin.

A highly-sought after transfer, Jeudy recently took an official visit to Nebraska last weekend and Tweeted that he will visit Boston College after he visits Madison.

Left-handed quarterback Brennan Armstrong preparing to throw the football for Virginia. Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Graduate transfer quarterback Brennan Armstrong

While Luke Fickell has stated on multiple occasions his desire to ideally build a program through the high school ranks and development, he is also bringing in Virginia transfer Brennan Armstrong this upcoming weekend for an official visit.

A multi-year starter at Virginia, Armstrong is one of the top upperclassmen quarterbacks available in the transfer portal and could act as a bridge to some of the younger quarterbacks on the roster.

The athletic lefty had a down year in 2022, throwing for just 2,200 yards and seven touchdowns compared to 12 interceptions in a new system, but the year prior, he lit up the college football world with 4,449 passing yards and 31 touchdowns with ten interceptions in 2021.

Armstrong is also a capable runner with over 1,200 rushing yards at Virginia and 20 rushing touchdowns during his career. However, it is hard to know exactly which season is the accurate representation of what Armstrong could bring to his next school. In 2021 he had Heisman Trophy consideration, but his 2022 numbers are actually worse than what the Badgers had in former Wisconsin starter Graham Mertz who left the program a week ago for the transfer portal.

Armstrong will visit Oklahoma State per Matt Zenitz of On3 and only has one year remaining as a graduate transfer.

