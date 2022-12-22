Wisconsin football announces the signing of five preferred walk-ons

The Wisconsin Badgers have had longstanding success with walk-ons. Over the past decade, there have been six former walk-ons selected in the NFL Draft from Wisconsin, while countless others went on to become major contributors within the program.

This past season alone, senior safety John Torchio led the team in interceptions and was a First-team All-Big Ten selection despite beginning his career as a walk-on. Ahead of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on December 27, the Badgers have six current or former walk-ons on their offensive and defensive depth chart for the game as well.

So with such a storied walk-on tradition, the Wisconsin Badgers officially announce a new group of walk-ons to the program on Thursday as part of the Early Signing Period.

Here is a look at the five new players officially walking-on with the Badgers.

Will McDonald (defensive end from Hudson, Wis.)

Name: Will McDonald

Will McDonald Position : Defensive end

: Defensive end High School : Hudson High School

: Hudson High School Hometown : Houlton, Wisconsin

: Houlton, Wisconsin Height : 6-foot-4

: 6-foot-4 Weight : 230 pounds

: 230 pounds Original commitment date : August 3

: August 3 Senior stats: 70 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 10 sacks

70 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 10 sacks Other information: McDonald is the younger brother of Wisconsin defensive end Cade McDonald and is rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals. He had Power 5 scholarship offers from Iowa State and Kansas.

Zack Mlsna (offensive lineman from Cashton, Wis.)

Name: Zack Mlsna

Zack Mlsna Position : Offensive lineman

: Offensive lineman High School : Cashton High School

: Cashton High School Hometown : Cashton, Wisconsin

: Cashton, Wisconsin Height : 6-foot-6

: 6-foot-6 Weight : 285 pounds

: 285 pounds Original commitment date : October 28

: October 28 Senior stats: 43 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and five sacks on defense

43 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and five sacks on defense Other information: Mlsna was an second-team AP All-State selection this past season and a two-time Scenic Bluffs Conference Lineman of the Year.

Angel Toombs (defensive end from Milwaukee, Wis.)

Name: Angel Toombs

Angel Toombs Position : Defensive end

: Defensive end High School : Rufus King High School

: Rufus King High School Hometown : Milwaukee, Wisconsin

: Milwaukee, Wisconsin Height : 6-foot-6

: 6-foot-6 Weight : 230 pounds

: 230 pounds Original commitment date : March 12

: March 12 Senior stats: 16 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and a forced fumble

16 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and a forced fumble Other information: Toombs earned first-team All-Conference honors as a senior and was a multi-year letter winner in basketball, football, and track.

Manny Mullens (DL from Columbus, Ohio)

Name: Manny Mullens

Manny Mullens Position : Defensive end

: Defensive end High School : Harvest Prep High School

: Harvest Prep High School Hometown : Columbus, Ohio

: Columbus, Ohio Height : 6-foot-3

: 6-foot-3 Weight : 285 pounds

: 285 pounds Original commitment date : November 25

: November 25 Senior stats: 27 tackles, three sacks, and four receiving touchdowns as a senior

27 tackles, three sacks, and four receiving touchdowns as a senior Other information: Mullens is the younger brother of Wisconsin defensive end Isaiah Mullens and is actually walking-on as a transfer from Lake Erie College at the DII level. He spend one season at Lake Erie College.

Evan Van Dyn Hoven (OLB from Menasha, Wis.)

Name: Evan Van Dyn Hoven

Evan Van Dyn Hoven Position : Outside linebacker

: Outside linebacker High School : Menasha High School

: Menasha High School Hometown : Menasha, Wisconsin

: Menasha, Wisconsin Height : 6-foot-2

: 6-foot-2 Weight : 205 pounds

: 205 pounds Original commitment date : November 10

: November 10 Senior stats: 32 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and four sacks in eight games over the past two seasons. Also added 240 receiving yards and four touchdowns on offense.

32 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and four sacks in eight games over the past two seasons. Also added 240 receiving yards and four touchdowns on offense. Other information: A multi-sport athlete, Van Dyn Hoven earned a walk-on offer from the Badgers after strong camp performance and also plays basketball and track at Menasha high school.

