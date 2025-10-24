Elite Wisconsin Badgers WR commit for 2026 visiting Top 15 SEC team for Week 9
Wisconsin Badgers football recruits aren't jumping ship during the team's abysmal losing streak, but they are exploring their other options.
The latest commit with a wandering eye is the team's top wide receiver for the class of 2026.
On3's Steve Wiltfong reports that four-star receiver Jayden Petit is taking a visit to No. 13 Oklahoma for their Week 9 matchup against No. 8 Ole Miss
Petit told On3 that he's taking the visit to see the gameday experience with two Top 15 SEC teams.
The Naples, Florida native committed to the Badgers at the end of June after taking an official summer visit.
Listed at 6-foot-4, Petit is having a monster senior season with over 1,000 yards and 19 touchdowns.
ESPN rates him as a Top 200 player and Top 30 wide receiver in the country for his recruiting class.
The visit to Oklahoma comes after Pettit announced a scholarship offer from Washington earlier this week.
Wisconsin wide receivers coach Jordan Reid has been one of the staff's best recruiters, but the team already lost one receiver to a de-commitment when three-star Tayshon Bardo re-opened his recruiting following the Badgers' shutout loss to Iowa.
Other top Wisconsin recruits have been taking visits to other programs, including four-star running back Amari Latimer.
So far, they have stayed committed to Luke Fickell and UW. His staff needs to make sure it stays that way.
