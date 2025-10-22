Wisconsin Badgers 2026 commits fielding offers from Big Ten rivals amid losing streak

Northwestern offers 2026 LB commit Aden Reeder from Cincinnati (Ohio) St. Xavier.



NU is looking to flip Reeder from Wisconsin, where he's been committed since May. Reeder is teammates with current 2026 NU commit Brayden Reilly, who plays safety for St. Xhttps://t.co/raErxIJ7yz https://t.co/nBuJQqO0w9