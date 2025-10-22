Wisconsin Badgers 2026 commits fielding offers from Big Ten rivals amid losing streak
It's hard to imagine the last few weeks of Wisconsin football going worse than it has.
The Badgers have been outscored 71-0 across two games at Camp Randall, including a 37-0 drubbing against Iowa in a rivalry game the Badgers had been waiting all year for. Wisconsin has now lost five consecutive games.
Programs across the country have taken notice of Wisconsin's recent struggles and are looking to possibly swoop in and flip some of the Badgers' class of 2026 recruits.
Three-star wide receiver Tayshon Bardo de-committed shortly after the Iowa loss, and players like four-star running back Amari Latimer and three-star defensive lineman Djidjou Bah are also seeing increased interest from schools.
The list of flip, or de-commit, candidates has grown longer in the last couple of days.
WR Jayden Petit and LB Aden Reeder attracting offers from Big Ten Rivals
A four-star wide receiver from Naples, Florida, Jayden Petit has been dominating the high school ranks this season. A 215-yard, six-touchdown performance earlier this month made Petit Southwest Florida's all-time leading receiver with a career total of 3,190 yards.
An offer from the University of Washington followed the 6-foot-4 pass catcher's accomplishment. Petit has been committed to Wisconsin since June 26 and is the only wide receiver commit in the Badgers' 2026 class.
Linebacker Aden Reeder has picked up a trio of offers this week from Michigan, Northwestern and Kentucky. The 3-star recruit from Ohio has been committed to Wisconsin since May 12, making him the fifth player to commit in the now-15-player class.
One of Reeder's teammates, safety Brayden Reilly, is part of Northwestern's 2026 class.
Petit and Reeder's commitments still can be considered strong, but the sudden appearance of offers from Big Ten and SEC programs could easily spill into official visits and a real level of concern.
Wisconsin will face No. 6 Oregon, No. 2 Indiana and No. 23 Illinois during its upcoming four-game stretch and could help itself in the retention of recruits simply by being more competitive, or maybe even pulling off an upset.
More Wisconsin Badgers News:
- Barry Alvarez again critical of Wisconsin Badgers fans wanting to fire Chris McIntosh and Luke Fickell