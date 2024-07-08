Four-star Wisconsin native Amari Allen schedules visit with Badgers
Class of 2025 four-star IMG Academy forward Amari Allen has scheduled an official visit with the Badgers men’s basketball team, according to On3’s Joe Tipton.
Allen, a Kaukauna, Wis., native, had an unofficial visit with the Badgers on June 18 but will be visiting Madison, Wis., again from Sept. 13-15. Allen also scheduled official visits with Minnesota and UCF, which have also both extended scholarship offers to Allen.
Allen has also had an unofficial visit with the Gophers.
Allen, a 6-foot-7, 180-pound small forward, is listed as a four-star prospect by On3, 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals. Rivals ranks him as the No. 54 prospect nationally, while On3 tabs him the No. 69-ranked prospect and 247Sports has him as the No. 106 prospect in the nation.
Allen fields a host of Division I offers, but On3 gives the Badgers the best chance to land the forward at 29.1%. The Gophers are right behind at 25.5%, the College of Charleston has a 21.9% chance of landing Allen and UCF sits at an 18.2% chance, according to On3.
In addition to the scholarship offers from Wisconsin, the College of Charleston and UCF, Allen fields offers from Georgetown, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, Auburn, Tennessee, Arizona State, Marquette, Iowa and Penn State, according to On3.
247Sports reports that Allen fields additional offers from Creighton, Florida State, Indiana, Saint Louis, TCU, USF, Villanova, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Wis.-Green Bay.