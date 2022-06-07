Skip to main content

Wisconsin football official visit preview: running back commit Nate White

An official visit preview for 2023 running back Nate White, who will be in Madison this weekend.

Over the weekend of June 10, the Wisconsin Badgers football team will host nine official visitors from the 2023 recruiting class. The list of visitors includes three committed prospects and six uncommitted targets who hold the Badgers in high regard.

Leading up to the big weekend for Wisconsin recruiting, All Badgers will profile each player in an attempt to preview their upcoming trip to Madison.

Previously covered visitors:

After covering outside linebacker Jordan Mayer earlier in the day, we now turn our attention to 2023 running back commit, Nate White. 

Name: Nate White

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 170 pounds

High School: Rufus King High School

Hometown: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Projected Position: Running back

247 Sports Rank: three-stars; No. 39 RB; No. 1 in Wisconsin for 2023

Rivals Rank: three-stars

Other scholarship offers: Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota, Northern Illinois, Purdue, Vanderbilt, Western Michigan

Previous visits to Wisconsin: Nate White took multiple visits to Wisconsin this spring, including a junior day on March 6 and a spring practice on April 16. 

Primary recruiters: Running backs coach Al Johnson, offensive coordinator Bobby Engram, and tight ends coach Chris Haering were all in frequent contact with White. 

Four things to know:

  • White is also a track standout, and he recently participated in the state track meet for Rufus King High School. 
  • White ran for 1,163 yards and 22 touchdowns last season in only nine games.
  • He reportedly runs a 4.5 forty, and this spring ran a 10.9 in the 100-meter dash. 
  • White is one of three committed members of the 2023 recruiting class who will be on campus this weekend. 

Junior Film:

Rufus King athlete Nate White (credit: Scott Ash / Now News Group via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
