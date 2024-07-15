No. 1 Minnesota-based recruit in 2025 sets official visit with Badgers
Tommy Ahneman, the 2023-24 Gatorade Player of the Year in North Dakota, will make an official visit to the Wisconsin Badgers on Sept. 14, according to multiple recruiting services. It's the same day that Davion Hannah, a top-40 recruit nationally, will make his official visit to the Badgers.
Ahneman will attend Cretin-Derham Hall in St. Paul, Minn. for his senior year of high school. He was the best player in North Dakota as a junior, averaging 20.3 points and 13.3 rebounds per game for Sheyenne High School in West Fargo.
“Tommy was a fierce opponent on the court this season—an elite scorer on offense and intimidating on defense," Nate Altoff, an assistant coach at Sheyenne H.S. told Gatorade. "He made an immediate impact every time he entered a game, often drawing double teams on offense and then guarding the other team’s best post player. He was a big part of his team’s state championship run and he’s a great example of where hard work, dedication and a great attitude will get you.”
Ahneman is being targeted by the Badgers along with numerous other Power Five schools, including Minnesota, Nebraska, Iowa, Penn State, Northwestern and Notre Dame. He'll visit the Minnesota Aug. 29 and then make visits to Notre Dame Sept. 7 and Nebraska Sept. 20, according to 247Sports.
Hannah and Ahneman will be on-campus in Madison the same day that Wisconsin hosts Alabama in college football. It'll be a spotlight game for the Badgers and without a doubt set the stage for what life in Madison is like for college athletes.
Hannah ranks No. 29 nationally in 247Sports composite 2025 rankings and Ahneman is 89th. Ahneman is ranked 48th nationally by On3.