All Badgers

How to watch, listen and stream Wisconsin Badgers volleyball Final Four match vs Kentucky

The Wisconsin Badgers will have a chance to punch their ticket to the national championship game with a win over Kentucky. Here's how you can tune in to their Final Four match.
Lorin Cox|
Wisconsin Badgers outside hitter Grace Egan (32) and middle blocker Carter Booth (52) jump to block the hit during the first set of the match against the Marquette Golden Eagles on Wednesday September 17, 2025 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Wisconsin Badgers outside hitter Grace Egan (32) and middle blocker Carter Booth (52) jump to block the hit during the first set of the match against the Marquette Golden Eagles on Wednesday September 17, 2025 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It will once again be Wisconsin versus Kentucky in the Final Four, but this time, it's the volleyball team's turn to send the Wildcats home.

The Badgers are facing one of the hottest teams, but they'll be more than ready to take down another No. 1 seed after beating Texas on Sunday.

Wisconsin's two All-Americans, Mimi Colyer and Carter Booth, will lead the charge against Kentucky's four All-Americans, but Kelly Sheffield's squad has gotten used to being the underdog in their last few victories.

The winner of this matchup will go on to play in the National Championship Game this Sunday.

Here's how you can tune in to the biggest Badgers volleyball match of the year so far:

Sign Up For the Wisconsin Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Wisconsin Badgers Newsletter

When is Wisconsin vs Kentucky volleyball match?

KICKOFF: Thursday, December 18 at 8:00 p.m. CT, or 30 minutes after the previous semifinal match
LOCATION: T-Mobile Center — Kansas City, Missouri

What channel is the Wisconsin vs Kentucky match on?

TV: ESPN
STREAMING: ESPN+ and the ESPN App

Who's calling the game?

ESPN BROADCASTERS: Courtney Lyle, Holly McPeak, Katie George and Madison Fitzpatrick

How can I listen to the Wisconsin vs Nebraska match?

LOCAL RADIO: Madison 100.5 FM, Milwaukee 101.7FM, Beaver Dam 1430AM and the ESPN Wisconsin App

LOCAL RADIO BROADCASTERS: Jon Arias and Pete Waite

More Wisconsin Badgers News:

Published
Lorin Cox
LORIN COX

Lorin Cox is the managing editor of Wisconsin Badgers on SI. He has been covering Badgers sports since 2014, when he was an undergraduate at the University of Wisconsin. He previously wrote for the Wisconsin State Journal, NBC Sports Chicago and USA Today Sports Media Group, and he is a former analyst for Pro Football Focus.

Home/Volleyball