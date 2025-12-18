How to watch, listen and stream Wisconsin Badgers volleyball Final Four match vs Kentucky
It will once again be Wisconsin versus Kentucky in the Final Four, but this time, it's the volleyball team's turn to send the Wildcats home.
The Badgers are facing one of the hottest teams, but they'll be more than ready to take down another No. 1 seed after beating Texas on Sunday.
Wisconsin's two All-Americans, Mimi Colyer and Carter Booth, will lead the charge against Kentucky's four All-Americans, but Kelly Sheffield's squad has gotten used to being the underdog in their last few victories.
The winner of this matchup will go on to play in the National Championship Game this Sunday.
Here's how you can tune in to the biggest Badgers volleyball match of the year so far:
When is Wisconsin vs Kentucky volleyball match?
KICKOFF: Thursday, December 18 at 8:00 p.m. CT, or 30 minutes after the previous semifinal match
LOCATION: T-Mobile Center — Kansas City, Missouri
What channel is the Wisconsin vs Kentucky match on?
TV: ESPN
STREAMING: ESPN+ and the ESPN App
Who's calling the game?
ESPN BROADCASTERS: Courtney Lyle, Holly McPeak, Katie George and Madison Fitzpatrick
How can I listen to the Wisconsin vs Nebraska match?
LOCAL RADIO: Madison 100.5 FM, Milwaukee 101.7FM, Beaver Dam 1430AM and the ESPN Wisconsin App
LOCAL RADIO BROADCASTERS: Jon Arias and Pete Waite
