What To Know About Wisconsin's Latest Intriguing Quarterback Target

Wisconsin is in the midst of assembling its 2027 recruiting class, but work is also well underway in the 2028 cycle with over 100 offers dished out by the Badgers' staff already.

Wisconsin's latest offer is arguably one of their more intriguing yet in '28 thus far: Georgia quarterback Grayson Clary.

Clary, a three-star rising sophomore quarterback, has already received plenty of national interest; the Badgers are far from an early entrant into his recruitment. Clary has fielded over a dozen offers at this point including programs like Oregon and Ole Miss.

Clary, who played for Daniel High School as a sophomore but will play for Rabun Gap-Nacoochee as a junior, could be on the verge of blowing up. Here's what to know about the Badgers' latest quarterback target:

Minimal Power Four Offers...For Now

Clary still has two more years of high school — there's plenty of time for his recruitment to take off. And his offer sheet the summer before his junior season is nothing to scoff at, with 14 listed scholarships offers including the aforementioned interest from some of the nation's elite programs. But the ceiling that he flashes on tape doesn't match his national interest, and I have a feeling this kid is going to explode onto the scene as a junior.

As of early May, Wisconsin, Oregon, Ole Miss and Duke are his only other Power Four offers. He holds a litany of Group of Six offers including Appalachian State, Memphis, Liberty and others. Heading to a bigger football school for his junior campaign, Clary should be thrust further into the spotlight if he continues his upwards trajectory.

Eye-popping sophomore tape

As a sophomore, Clary put together an extremely impressive season, tossing for 2,800 yards and 41 touchdowns to just two interceptions. He also picked up 330 rushing yards and nine scores on the ground.

Still, those numbers don't do his potential justice. Clary boasts a rocket arm and a beautiful deep ball, and at 6-foot-2, 215-plus pounds, he has excellent size already. He displays a dangerous ability to evade pressure, step up in the pocket and pick apart defenses with his arm strength and touch. He appears to have poise beyond his years, and just looks like a natural thrower of the football.

What's more, he has good mobility and while he's not the fastest or most electric in the open field, he still has a good feel for open space and how to maximize yardage when he tucks it and runs.

Wisconsin's QB trends

Wisconsin quarterbacks coach Kenny Guiton. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Badgers have loaded their 2026 quarterback room up with extremely athletic quarterbacks who are all dangerous with their legs but still possess a live arm.

Clary is more of a pro-style, pocket passer-first minded gunslinger, but he can still get loose on the ground and has no qualms using his legs. This seems to be a case of the Georgia native being too tantalizing of a talent to pass up on for Luke Fickell, Kenny Guiton, Jeff Grimes and company.