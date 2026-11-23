Friday evening, Wisconsin football lost one of its blue-chip commitments in its 2027 recruiting haul as four-star wideout Jai Jones from Chandler, Arizona backed off his pledge from the Badgers and re-opened his commitment.

Three days later, Wisconsin has lost another player in its 2027 recruiting cycle. Defensive lineman Will Zaccagnino announced via his personal X account that he'll flip to Penn State, joining the Nittany Lions' 2027 recruiting haul.

Zaccagnino had been committed to Wisconsin since April 30. Unlike Jones, the defensive lineman knows his next program, as he immediately joined Penn State's recruiting haul following his de-commitment from Wisconsin. His other Power Four offers consist of Syracuse, Michigan State, Missouri and Illinois.

Zaccagnino is a consensus three-star prospect. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 44 defensive lineman in the country and the No. 3 player in Connecticut, while On3/Rivals slides him in as the No. 112 defensive lineman and the No. 4 player in Connecticut.

Zaccagnino's de-commitment leaves Wisconsin with 22 commits in the 2027 cycle, although it doesn't drop the Badgers in the overall class rankings; they stay put at No. 24 on both 247Sports and On3/Rivals.

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What Zaccagnino's de-commitment means

Wisconsin defensive line coach E.J. Whitlow. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wisconsin has lost two members of its 2027 recruiting haul in four days, but the class is by no means falling apart like it did last fall as the Badgers season took a nosedive. All things considered, this class is still in pretty good shape.

What's more, not only is the Badgers' class still in good shape as a whole, it's still in great shape along the defensive line. Any de-commitment hurts, obviously, but Zaccagnino was Wisconsin's lowest-rated amongst the three defensive linemen it had verbal commitments from. Yahzeen Zion from Goodyear, Arizona is a four-star on On3/Rivals (although he may be more of an outside backer), while David Hill from Flossmoor, Illinois is a consensus four-star prospect and the highest-rated player in the Badgers' class according to 247Sports.

With commitments in hand from EDGE players Isaac Miller and Brody Pfannenstiel as well, the Badgers' defensive trenches remain well-fortified in the 2027 cycle.

As for Zaccagnino, his flip to Penn State reeks of an agent pushing for more NIL. The Nittany Lions certainly don't look like the most attractive football program at the moment — they're now 6-5 (3-5 in the Big Ten) after losing to Rutgers at home. Wisconsin also beat Penn State head-to-head in Happy Valley this fall.