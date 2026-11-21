The Badgers' 2027 recruiting class suffered a not-insignificant blow Friday evening ahead of Wisconsin's Week 12 clash with Purdue.

Four-star wideout Jai Jones from Chandler, Arizona, de-committed from Wisconsin's 2027 recruiting class and has re-opened his recruitment, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3.

BREAKING: Four-Star ATH Jai Jones has Decommitted from Wisconsin, a source tells @Rivals



The 6’1 180 ATH had been Committed to the Badgers since May



He’s ranked as the No. 6 ATH in the 2027 Rivals Industry Rankingshttps://t.co/NMTXfqPjUS pic.twitter.com/3c02OeGaGU — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 20, 2026

Jones is listed as an ATH by On3/Rivals and a wideout by 247Sports, but Wisconsin and wide receivers coach Ari Confesor recruited him to catch passes in Madison.

Jones is a four-star prospect on 247Sports, ranked as the No. 18 wide receiver in the cycle, the No. 6 player in Arizona and the No. 365 player in the entire country. On3/Rivals, meanwhile, ranks him as four-star as well and the No. 6 receiver in the country, the No. 6 player in his state and the No. 345 player in the nation.

There's no two ways around it; this is a tough loss for Wisconsin. Jones is the kind of receiver the Badgers are usually unable to lure to Madison, especially out of high school. Still, Wisconsin did manage to flip four-star wideout Dontay Tyson from Washington just weeks ago on Halloween, so the Badgers still have two wide receiver commits in the class of 2027 (Tyson joins Montana native and three-star Steele Harris).

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What Jones' decommitment means

Chandler wide receiver Jai Jones. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's interesting that this isn't a flip situation. Many de-commitments are paired with a commitment to a new program, like the aforementioned Tyson. Jones simply rescinding his verbal pledge to Wisconsin would seem to indicate that he doesn't have a new program picked out yet.

The receiver could want more money, or perhaps he thinks he can play for more of a name-brand program. Either way, Wisconsin has done a good job holding onto its commits this fall even amidst plenty of moments of uncertainty — this de-commitment feels like Jones betting on himself rather than the receiver jumping ship because he's concerned about the trajectory of the program.

Wisconsin could be in the market for another receiver in this recruiting cycle now, although one also has to imagine the Badgers weren't shocked by Jones' de-commitment given their recent flip of Tyson. That move certainly felt like a precursor to either Jones or Harris getting cold feet about their Wisconsin pledge.

Wisconsin now has 23 commits in its class of 2027, a class that currently ranks No. 24 in the country on both On3/Rivals and 247Sports. 247Sports gives the Badgers seven blue-chip commits, while On3/Rivals pencils it down with six.