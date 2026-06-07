Wisconsin Football Adds Long, Gifted Pass-Rusher as Commitments Keep Rolling in

The dominoes continue to fall for Wisconsin football recruiting, which has been on an absolute tear through two official visit weekends.

Sunday afternoon, following a Saturday night pledge from defensive lineman Yahzeen Zion and a Sunday morning commitment from wideout Steele Harris, the Badgers added their 20th total pledge in the 2027 cycle thus far in Chicago native edge Darin Graham.

Blessed too announce my commitment too Wisconsin ALL GLORY TO GOD !! pic.twitter.com/cmdVRFsEV7 — Darin Graham (@DarinlGraham) June 7, 2026

Graham was on campus for the Badgers' first official visit weekend, but he didn't pledge along with the four other commits Wisconsin landed from that first batch of prospect visits.

Now, the consensus three-star prospect from Mount Carmel High School in Chicago (also the alma mater of current Badgers' tailback Darrion Dupree) becomes Wisconsin's second edge commit in the class alongside Waukesha native Isaac Miller.

Graham is one of the more lightly recruited players the Badgers have signed recently, but he still boasts a handful of big offers including Ole Miss, Kentucky, Georgia Tech and Kansas State. As an added morale-booster, Graham also picked Wisconsin over rival Minnesota.

Quick Scouting Report

Standing at 6-foot-5, 218 pounds, Graham has the kind of frame and length Wisconsin and outside linebackers coach Matt Mitchell constantly looks for. Pop on the tape, and you can immediately tell that his height and wingspan give him great leverage off the edge. He's very adept at using his hands to disengage from blocks, and he closes on ball-carriers and quarterbacks quite quickly in the backfield.

On film, Graham plays both with his hand in the dirt and as a stand-up pass-rusher. He also has a propensity for getting his hands in the passing lanes and swatting balls down at the line of scrimmage.

His frame is still pretty wiry as a high school junior; he'll need to add some mass before he's ready to consistently contribute in the trenches of the Big Ten. He'll also likely need to work on dropping into coverage, as that's something Mitchell asks his edges to do but not something that shows up on Graham's tape.

Still, Graham looks to be a high-upside pickup and if he can maintain his pass-rush ability and get-off as he gets bigger and stronger, I could see him contributing by year two in Madison.