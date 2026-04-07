Wisconsin Football Gets in Early on a Fast-Rising 2027 Defensive Lineman

Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers are looking to the neighboring state of Michigan to bolster their future defensive trenches, recently extending a scholarship offer to 2027 defensive lineman Drew Aagesen.

Aagesen is a massive two-way trench player out of Goodrich, Michigan, who has seen snaps on the offensive line and defensive line, but the Badgers clearly want him on the defensive side of the ball. Defensive line coach E.J. Whitlow officially extended the offer, signaling that Wisconsin is heavily targeting Aagesen as a defensive lineman who can disrupt the backfield.

Getting in early on a high-upside defensive prospect with a rapidly expanding offer list is a smart move for Whitlow and the defensive staff. Here is a deep dive into Aagesen’s recruiting profile and what the scouts are saying about his game.

Recruiting Profile: Drew Aagesen

While he is currently unranked on the 247Sports Composite (which is common for many rising 2027 prospects at this stage of the offseason), Aagesen's profile features the exact measurables Big Ten programs look for on the defensive interior:

Class: 2027

2027 Position: Defensive Lineman

Defensive Lineman High School: Goodrich High School (Goodrich, MI)

Goodrich High School (Goodrich, MI) Height/Weight: 6-5, 265 lbs

6-5, 265 lbs The Competition: The Badgers are the first Big Ten program to officially extend an offer to the Michigan native. According to his 247Sports profile, Aagesen also holds offers from Iowa State, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, and Miami (OH), while drawing serious interest from Michigan State.

The Scouting Report: Backfield Disruption

It doesn't take much to see why Aagesen is catching the eye of Power Four defensive coaching staffs. His defensive production as a high school junior speaks for itself.

Aagesen is an absolute menace in the backfield. He racked up 52 total tackles, an eye-popping 21 tackles for loss, and 11 sacks during his junior season. He also flashed a knack for creating turnovers, forcing three fumbles and recovering two.

What's Next?

At 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds, Aagesen easily has the frame to pack on another 30 to 40 pounds of muscle once he gets into a collegiate strength and conditioning program, making him an ideal fit for Wisconsin's defensive front. By extending an offer now, the Badgers and coach Whitlow have positioned themselves as the premier Big Ten program in his recruitment before the rest of the conference catches on.

As the spring evaluation period rolls on, look for the Badgers to prioritize getting Aagesen on campus for an official visit to Madison.

The Badgers are being very aggressive in their pursuit of a defensive lineman in the 2027 cycle. They made the final cut for 3-star DL Anitoni Tahi and have also added 3-star DL Will Zaccagnino to their loaded official visit weekend in May.