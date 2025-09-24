Wisconsin Badgers volleyball seeing record attendance, ticket sales as Big Ten schedule begins
Fans of Wisconsin volleyball have been coming out in droves to see Mimi Colyer and the Badgers dominate to start the season, and Big Ten play hasn't even started yet.
It's become one of the hottest tickets in town.
UW deputy athletic director Mitchell Pinta told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that they're close to selling out the remainder of their home matches at the Field House this season, and they're on pace to break $2 million in ticket sales for the first time.
Wisconsin leads the nation in average home attendance this season with over 8,600 fans buying tickets for each match.
That puts them on pace to exceed their previous attendance record set in 2022 after the team won the national championship.
That number is up in large part thanks to two non-conference home games at the Kohl Center, which can seat over 17,000.
The UW Field House can only hold fewer than 7,300.
Big Ten play begins
The Badgers rank No. 7 in the most recent coaches poll, and they start Big Ten conference play on Friday when they host Rutgers.
Head coach Kelly Sheffield ended his press conference this week with a rallying call for Wisconsin fans to fill the Field House for the match, to kick things off with a bang.
“We need them on Friday night," Sheffield said. "We need that place packed. I don’t want to see a single seat open. We need them to come along for this journey and get that place cranking on Friday.”
The team has already sold out what is expected to be its biggest game of the year against No. 1 Nebraska on Halloween night.
