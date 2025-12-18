Four reasons that Wisconsin Badgers volleyball is must-watch television for tonight's Final Four

MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin volleyball team is no stranger to the Final Four, heading to college volleyball's final weekend for the fifth time in the last seven seasons. This year's path, however, has been a little more adventurous for Kelly Sheffield's squad.



Going on the road to knock off No. 2 Stanford and No. 1 Texas in the NCAA Regionals in Austin, Texas, No. 3 Wisconsin volleyball team aims for its second national title when it faces No.1 Kentucky Thursday evening at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City (approx. 8 p.m./ESPN).



The Badgers (28-4) will play to advance to the National Championship match for just the fifth time in program history—looking to earn another title since the 2021 season.



Here are some reasons to tune in tonight.

Wisconsin is on an offensive tear

Entering the NCAA National Semifinals with a .325 hitting percentage, the Badgers are on pace to set a new program record for hitting percentage. In the 25-Point rallying scoring era (since 2008), UW has hit over .300 only twice (2020 and 2023). Wisconsin hit .400 in its four-set victory over Stanford in the NCAA Regional Semifinal, the first time in school history finishing with a swing percentage above .400.

Defensively, UW is averaging 14.64 digs per set and 2.18 blocks per set. In the four NCAA tournament

matches, Wisconsin has hit .371 while holding its opponent to .235. The Badgers are also averaging 17.43 kills.



One of the big keys to UW's success is setter Charlie Fuerbringer, who had a career-best 61 assists vs the Cardinal. Fuerbringer is averaging 14.00 assists in the NCAA Tournament and leads the nation with 12.32 assists per set. Since Fuerbringer’s return from injury, UW is 11-0 record and is hitting .362 as a team.



Since getting swept by Nebraska on October 31, Wisconsin has won 13 straight matches and outscored opponents 39-4 with nine sweeps.



"We're just a really gritty team," Fuerbringer said. "We've showed up every single day since the beginning, since last spring. We haven't gone through the motions one practice. We've come in every single day working the hardest that we can knowing that this was our ultimate goal."

Wisconsin has two of the best players in the sport

The Badgers pack plenty of power. In addition to Fuerbringer, freshman libero Kristen Simon was named to the All-Tournament team after registering 15 digs against Texas, and redshirt sophomore outside hitter Una Vajagic recorded her 10th double-double of the year against Stanford and swung a combined .451 over the weekend.



However, Wisconsin does boast one of the nation's best two-woman wrecking crews in outside hitter Mimi Coyler and middle blocker Carter Booth, who were both named AVCA All-Americans this week.



Colyer was named the MVP of the NCAA Texas Regional All-Tournament Team behind a combined 50 kills on a .340 hitting percentage. The senior led all players in kills in both matches to pace the Badgers and is third nationally in kills per set (5.39). She has broke the school record for kills in a season (566) and no other Badger in the Rally Scoring Era (since 2008) has finished the season with over five kills per set.



Booth racked up 25 kills from the front row and is second in the country in hitting percentage at .454, which is on pace to shatter a school record in an individual season. She has turned in zero errors in 11 matches this year. The 6-foot-7 middle blocker currently leads the team in blocks (123) and blocks per set (1.17).



Booth and Colyer are set to be teammates next season for the Dallas Pulse of Major League Volleyball, as they were recently selected in the draft less than a month ago.

Speaking of Booth ...

Booth went viral in a national television interview right after Sunday's match when she told a reporter that she refused to "f'n" lose. Booth apologized immediately after saying it, in person to athletic director Chris McIntosh, and in the formal press conference. Nobody cared.



"I want to state the obvious in that I was not scripted," Booth said. "I blacked out and forgot the camera was there, which is why you see me turn and say, Sorry, guys. In my mind in that moment I'm feeling my team celebrate behind me. I'm standing next to one of my best friends. I'm so fired up."



It's also sparked a wave of T-shirts with the slogan with 100 percent of proceeds will be donated to the charity of choice in honor of Carter Booth. To date, $6,000 dollars has been raised for a non-profit organization called Good Sports, which provides equipment for underprivileged youth who are trying to get into sports.



"I've always been fiercely competitive," Booth said. "(It's) how I am in practices. I am the same way. Sometimes Kelly has to stop me and say, Hey, it's a good thing your teammate can block that shot because it means they're going to do it against other people.



"I think it just comes from a determination that this team has found to prove to people who we are, the work that we've put in this entire season. Coming into this tournament we talked about the second you think something is owed to you is the second you lose, the second your season is over. I think that the other side of that is also nothing is owed to anyone, which means anytime you step out there, it's anyone's game.



"It does have to be an active refusal or active search for a win, for a championship, as you move through this because it's not just going to fall into anybody's lap."



The title path is open

Nebraska looked unbeatable this season, cruising to a 33-0 record that included wins over the other three teams in the Final Four. However, Texas A&M won the deciding set 15-13 in front of a stunned, sold-out crowd at Nebraska's Bob Devaney Sports Center. It was the Huskers' first loss at home since Nov. 26, 2022, against Minnesota.



That leaves a wide-open field. Kentucky has the SEC Player of the Year in Eva Hudson, a Purdue transfer and AVCA All-American, leading the Wildcats, which have the nation's current longest winning streak at 26 matches. Pitt has made the past five NCAA semifinals but has yet to advance to the finals, while the Aggies' win at Nebraska might be the biggest road win in NCAA tournament history.



The field is evenly matched with no goliath, which should make for two entertaining semifinals.

