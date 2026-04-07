Patriots Latest Roster Move Highlights Major Need Ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

The Patriots made a roster move on Tuesday morning that, while admittedly minor, highlights one of their major roster holes ahead of the 2026 NFL draft.

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss , New England has informed linebacker Marte Mapu of the team's plans to release him. The 26-year-old was a third-round pick (No. 76) of the Patriots in 2023 and appeared in 44 games over three seasons—making 10 starts while tallying 89 total tackles, three interceptions, and serving as the personal protector on the punt team. Mapu was set to be due $1.5 million this coming season, the final year of his rookie contract.

New England enters 2026 fresh off a surprise Super Bowl run, but after losing said big game to the Seahawks in convincing fashion, they still have plenty of work to do if they want to repeat as AFC champions and set themselves up for another swing at a Lombardi Trophy.

You can now add linebacker to a running list that includes bracing for a much tougher schedule, protecting Drake Maye, and improving their presence on the defensive edge.

The Patriots need help at linebacker heading into 2026

Robert Spillane and Christian Elliss are set to lead the Patriots' linebacker room in 2026. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Patriots have essentially torn down their linebacker room to the studs this offseason—moving on from Jahlani Tavai, Anfernee Jennings, and now Mapu while also letting Jack Gibbens walk away in free agency. Here's a look at who remains at the position heading into 2026:

K.J. Britt

Christian Elliss

Chad Muma

Otis Reese IV

Robert Spillane

It’s a very top-heavy room, to say the least.

Spillane was signed by New England last offseason on a three-year, $33 million contract and—after being elected a team captain for coach Mike Vrabel's new-look squad—tallied 97 total tackles, two interceptions, and a sack while wearing the green dot and leading the defense. That said, he's set to enter his age-30 season and dealt with ankle and foot injuries in the latter half of 2025 that hindered an otherwise successful campaign.

Elliss, meanwhile, is entering the second season of the two-year, $13.5 million deal the Patriots matched from the Raiders last March. He started 13 games in 2025 while recording a career-high 94 tackles. If all goes well in 2026, Elliss will likely warrant another raise—whether in New England or elsewhere.

The rest of the room? Britt, a special teamer who signed a one-year deal last month; Muma, also a core special teamer; and Reese IV, who spent 2025 on the practice squad and signed a reserves contract in January.

The Patriots hold 11 picks in the upcoming NFL draft, and based on the current state of the position, it’s fair to assume they’ll select at least one linebacker—if not multiple—to help replenish the room.

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