Oscar De La Hoya Net Worth
Oscar De La Hoya has been retired from professional boxing for nearly 17 years. That said, he’s still one of the most recognizable figures in the sport.
He was one of boxing's most prominent faces throughout his 16-year career due to his skills in the ring, and now he’s one of the most prominent faces because of his work outside of it. They don’t call him “The Golden Boy” for nothing.
Name
Oscar De La Hoya
Estimated Net Worth
$200 million
Source of Wealth
Professional Boxing, Boxing Promotion, Real Estate, Media Partnerships, Music, Books
Businesses (Ownership)
Golden Boy Promotions, Golden Boy Partners, Casa México Tequila
Sponsorships & Endorsements
Nike, EA Sports, TITLE Boxing, Everlast,
What is Oscar De La Hoya's Net Worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Oscar De La Hoya's current net worth sits at around $200 million. De La Hoya also ranks 5th on the list of richest boxers in 2025 (first place belongs to his former opponent, Floyd Mayweather, Jr.) The Golden Boy amassed his wealth through numerous high-profile professional fights of his own, many years of promoting other big-time bouts, as well as success in real estate and other business ventures.
During his boxing career, De La Hoya is thought to have earned upwards of $510 million in the ring. His most lucrative bout was against Mayweather Jr. in 2007, which earned him around $52 million. He's also one of the most successful Pay-Per-View-era fighters in history, with purchases reportedly in the $700 million range.
Oscar De La Hoya’s Businesses
The most recognizable part of De La Hoya's portfolio is Golden Boy Promotions. He created the promotion in 2002 while he was still an active boxer - one of the few in history to do so successfully. The company is also recognized as one of the first major United States-based promotions to be founded by a Hispanic fighter.
Oscar partnered up with his former boxing rival, Bernard Hopkins, to build a roster of fighters that's one of the most impressive in the sport. His stable has nearly 50 fighters that span 14 different weight classes.
Big-time talents who have thrived under the Golden Boy banner include Shane Mosley, Canelo Álvarez, Ryan Garcia, and the aforementioned Bernard Hopkins.
Through Golden Boy Promotions, De La Hoya has also teamed with the live sports streaming platform DAZN. The partnership aims to showcase Golden Boy fights as an alternative to the typical pay-per-view model.
Under the Golden Boy Promotions umbrella is also Golden Boy Partners. This arm of the company handles De La Hoya's real estate portfolio, which heavily targets the development of Latin communities.
In 2001, Oscar took a stab a becoming a pop star - and was pretty successful at doing so. His only album, Oscar De La Hoya, would sell over one million copies to go certified Platinum. The boxer even earned a Grammy nomination. De La Hoya also released a popular bilingual children's book in 2006, entitled Super Oscar, that focused on cultural pride.
Around 2012, Oscar teamed with Mario Lopez to invest in Casa México Tequila. Founded by Eric Buccio, the authentic Mexican liquor is said to bring in an annual revenue of between $1 to $5 million with a staff of no more than 10 employees.
De La Hoya's Former Businesses
While De La Hoya primarily focuses on his Golden Boy ventures, he has dabbled in numerous other businesses in his past. In 2004, De La Hoya had a popular clothing brand through Mervyn's department stores that revolved around merging the worlds of athletics and fashion.
In 2007, to help bolster the Golden Boy brand, Oscar purchased several publishing labels. These included The Ring, KO Magazine, and World Boxing Magazine. Late last year, De La Hoya reportedly sold the brands for an impressive $10 million.
The Golden Boy was also previously part of a partnership team that owned a 25% stake in the House Dynamo FC Major League Soccer team. In 2022, Oscar sold his share to the now majority owner, Ted Segal.
Oscar De La Hoya's Sponsorships and Endorsements
When you're nicknamed "The Golden Boy", it's pretty clear you're marketable, and he was signed as a Nike athlete for a good portion of his career because of it.
While boxing games were still prevalent, Oscar De La Hoya was the cover athlete for numerous games, including EA Sports Fight Night Round 3, Knock Out Kings 99, and Knock Out Kings 2001.
De La Hoya works alongside TITLE Boxing to release the Oscar De La Hoya Signature Line of training gloves and mitts. They also produce the Golden Boy Line of apparel, protective gear, and professional fight gloves.
Oscar has collaborated as a brand ambassador with Beam Global Spirits & Wine and Tres Generaciones Tequila, frequently sponsoring Golden Boy Promotion events. He also works closely with Everlast's boxing brand to donate equipment to charter schools. And he even has a boxing game housed within the uber-popular Roblox platform.