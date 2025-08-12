52-Year Old Ike Ibeabuchi To Face New Opponent In Comeback Fight
The scheduled battle between Danny Williams and Ike Ibeabuchi will not take place. Instead of battling a fellow quinquagenarian, Ike Ibeabuchi will take on fellow countryman Idris Afinni.
The locations of the bout has not moved. The two will face off in one of the largest cities in Africa -- Lagos, Nigeria.
Afinni at 18-8-2 has a worse record than Danny Williams on paper. Yet, there is plenty to suggest he might be a more dangerous opponent. Afinni is 40, compared to the 52 years of age of Ike Ibeabuchi and Danny Williams. Fifteen of his eighteen wins have been inside the distance, suggesting he has pop.
Finnto, as he is known, once contested the WBO African Heavyweight title in a losing effort.
Crucially, according to Tapology, he has already fought three times this year. Ike Ibeabuchi hasn’t fought since the last millennium when he knocked out Chris Byrd in 1999.
Ibeabuchi's career
Ibeabuchi, nicknamed "The President," was in the last century one of the most feared heavyweight champions and piled up an undefeated record (20-0, 15 knockouts). Today he is little known outside of his native Nigeria and hardcore boxing fans.
His victories over New Zealander David Tua and future world champion Chris Byrd were some of the most impressive wins of any of his contemporaries. In knocking out Chris Byrd in 1999, he knocked out a slick stick and move type heavyweight who went on to win a version of the heavyweight title himself.
MORE: Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Undercard Fights Announced
His victory over David Tua was equally impressive. Tua is himself one of the great what-ifs of boxing and in his prime, drawing some comparisons to Mike Tyson.
Had Ibeabuchi not gone to jail, he might well have emerged as the era’s most dominant heavyweight. Yet, legal and immigration troubles sidelined his career. “The President” has been campaigning for a comeback for over a decade, and later this month, he may get his chance.
The Latest Boxing News
Netflix Reveals Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Start Time
Tyson Fury Puts Seaside Mansion Up For Sale - See Inside
Frank Warren Compares Moses Itauma To LeBron James And Tiger Woods
TKO President Reveals How Much Zuffa Boxing Will Earn For Promoting Canelo vs Crawford