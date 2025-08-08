Frank Warren Compares Moses Itauma To LeBron James And Tiger Woods
Not since Mike Tyson has a heavyweight boxer become a worldwide celebrity and pop culture icon. Frank Warren believes that in just a few short years, Moses Itauma can reach that level with the right opportunities.
Warren not only sees Itauma as the future of British boxing, but he also views his fighter as a potential international superstar.
The Queensberry Promotions founder compared Itauma to legendary athletes Tiger Woods and LeBron James, saying he believes the 20-year-old can eventually match their level of fame.
"Moses can be the flag-bearer for British sport internationally," Warren told Ring Magazine. "Not just as a boxer, but I think he can be a cultural icon internationally. When you think about people like Tiger Woods or LeBron James, he is one of those guys."
While boxing remains a mainstream international sport, it no longer has the widespread magnetic pull it once did. Many former champions, including Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury and Lennox Lewis, have become stars in the sport, but did not reach the level that Warren seems to believe Itauma can.
If his early career is any indication, Itauma is certainly on the right track. The Slovakia native is already 12-0 with 10 thrilling knockouts on his record, all before turning 21.
Moses Itauma's upcoming matchup with Dillian Whyte
If Itauma is to become the star that Warren sees him as, he will have to get past former interim champion Dillian Whyte. Following impressive wins over Demsey McKean, Mariusz Wach and Mike Balogun, Itauma will headline his first major fight card against Whyte on Aug. 16.
Whyte will be the toughest test of Itauma's career, but the young star has passed every previous checkpoint with flying colors. Many wondered if he was facing Wach or McKean too early in his career, but Itauma blew past both veterans without even breaking a sweat.
Although Whyte turned 37 in April, he has still only lost to former champions in his 34-fight career. If Itauma dominates him the same way he has done to every previous opponent, he would be impossible to deny as a title contender.
Itauma is still likely a few years away from his first world title opportunity, but he has looked every bit like the star prospect fans have been waiting to see for years.
With undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk nearing the end of his career, Itauma could be much closer to a title than some predict. Even with an impressive win over Whyte, he would still be behind a handful of contenders — Joseph Parker, Agit Kabayel and Derek Chisora, to name a few — but Itauma is primed for a long and dominant title reign once he claims a title.
