Netflix Reveals Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Start Time
Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on September 13. Crawford steps up two weight classes to challenge Canelo for the undisputed super middleweight title.
Both fighters are considered two of the best of the modern era. Hence, it's a legacy defining fight in many aspects.
With a win, Crawford can become the first male boxer to win undisputed world titles in three weight classes. As for Canelo, he is looking to add another legend to his bulging win resume.
Netflix have now officially announced the start time for the Canelo vs Crawford fight.
What time is Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford?
The Canelo vs Crawford main event will start at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT, as announced by Netflix. The streaming platform also released a message on how fans can watch the fight.
All you need is a Netflix account. On fight night, open Netflix on any device and the event will be featured right on the homepage. Just click and stream — no cable, no pay-per-view, no problem.- Netflix
Boxing has long followed the PPV model, but the Canelo vs Crawford fight hints at a major shift from tradition. The new business decision could open the door allowing a larger global audience get invested in the sport.
Crawford has welcomed the move, telling Dan Rafael, "I think boxing is moving away from pay-per-view and I think it's a good thing with piracy and things like that. I think giving it to the masses that have the app will be the next best thing."
Boxing arguably doesn't have the global appeal that it once did. While the purists are in the loop, the mainstream fans tend to invest their time in other big sporting events. The Netflix broadcast could bring a wave of new viewers.
Terence Crawford looking to put on a show against Canelo Alvarez
Canelo was heavily criticized for his last performance against William Scull in May. Scull was reluctant to engage and it resulted in a snoozefest, which recorded the least punches thrown in a 12-round fight by Compubox.
Crawford doesn't want to repeat the same and in a recent interview with Boxing News, hinted that the onus to deliver an entertaining contest is on both fighters. He said, "A lot of people criticized my last performance so, you know what I mean? We both need to step it up I guess."
While a win is crucial, neither Canelor nor Crawford has ever backed out of a scrap. September 13 should be entertaining for the fans.
