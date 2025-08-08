Tyson Fury Puts Seaside Mansion Up For Sale - See Inside
Tyson Fury announced his retirement from boxing in early 2025. 'The Gypsy King' lost two decisions against Oleksandr Usyk in 2024 and decided to hang up the gloves.
Tyson was at the pinnacle of the heavyweight division for a long time, amassing a record of 34-2-1 with 24 knockout wins. Fury holds wins against big names like Deontay Wilder, Francis Ngannou, Derek Chisora, Dillian Whyte, Wladimir Klitschko, and more.
The former heavyweight champion has been enjoying retirement to the fullest and has now put his lavish mansion up for sale, revealing several details about the home, including the selling price.
Fury puts mansion up for sale
According to Rightmove, Tyson Fury's former mansion in Lancaster has been put up for sale for approximately $941,378. Situated with views overlooking the sea, the mansion consists of six bedrooms and three bathrooms.
The mansion has a total approximate area of 2,758 square feet and is located in an upscale neighborhood in Lancaster. The description of the home on the property listing reads:
"The house occupies an elevated and prime position on the junction of Marine Drive and Rushley Drive. From this unique vantage point, it commands excellent views over neighbouring properties to the vast expanse of Morecambe Bay with the Lakeland Fells along the horizon."
Watch a video walkthrough of the property below.
Fury bought the mansion back in 2015 for an estimated $645,000. He, alongside his family, left the place for a larger property in Morecambe. The mansion, however, remained in their portfolio and has now been put up for sale.
Fury is also set to have season 2 of his Netflix series, At Home With The Furys, release this year. The first season of the show released back in 2023.
Tyson Fury refutes boxing comeback claims
Fury recently showed interest in a comeback and possible trilogy fight against Oleksandr Usyk. However, the 'The Gypsy King' has now refuted the idea that he might come out of retirement, as he has done before.
He said, "Too old, look at my beard, all grey. Boxing is a young man's game."
Frank Warren has previously hinted that Fury would be motivated to return for a third fight against Usyk, saying, "We'll see but he likes that fight and he wants that fight, and they were close fights by the way. Anything can happen in this business, maybe that fight can be made if indeed Usyk wants to do it and Tyson wants to do it. I'm sure there'd be an appetite for it."
