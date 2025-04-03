Edgar Berlanga Calls Caleb Plant 'A F****** Disgrace To Boxing'; Plant Fires Back
Edgar Berlanga vs. Caleb Plant could be one of the bigger fights in boxing. For now, though, they're just going to continue to trade blows on social media.
After Premier Boxing Champions officially announced Plant's upcoming bout against Armando Resendiz on May 31, Berlanga took to X to rip Plant for his choice of opponent. Should Plant win, he'll likely fight Jermall Charlo later this year. Charlo is facing Thomas LaManna in the co-main event on the same card as Plant.
MORE: Edgar Berlanga vs Caleb Plant Should Be Next
"All that s*** was talking," Berlanga wrote on X. "Now he’s fighting a prospect that’s not ranked and has two losses. You are a f****** disgrace to boxing man. It’s f****** sad!"
Plant fired back on an Instagram Live, saying that his manager offered Berlanga a fight for this summer but that his camp turned the fight down.
“My manager personally, Luis DeCubas, reached out to Edgar Berlanga’s manager," Plant said. "Keith Connolly and tried to make a fight for later this summer. [He] turned it down.”
Berlanga is a promotional free agent and is coming off of a first-round knockout of Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz on March 15. Berlanga has also talked about how he views a fight with Plant as more likely for 2026 and he would prefer his next fight to be against Jaime Munguia.
Munguia faces Bruno Surace in a rematch on May 3 after Surace stopped him in the 6th round in one of the biggest upsets in recent memory on Dec. 14.
Berlanga and Plant have traded barbs both on social media and in person and have developed one of the better rivalries in the sport. None of it will matter, though, if they don't eventually step into the ring to face each other sooner rather than later.
The Latest Boxing News
Deontay Wilder ‘Looking Forward To’ Facing Francis Ngannou
Shakur Stevenson Disagrees With Terence Crawford Over Errol Spence Jr’s Hall of Fame Case
Revealed: PPV Buys For The Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2 Last Crescendo Card
Claressa Shields Reveals Her Pick For Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Rematch
Deontay Wilder Reveals Injury That Delayed His Return To Boxing